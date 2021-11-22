The price of Thanksgiving dinner is up 14% this year.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 36th annual survey of the cost of Thanksgiving dinner indicates the average cost of this year’s traditional feast for 10 is $53.31, up 14% from last year’s average of $46.90.
The surveyed cost of a 16-pound turkey this year was $23.99, up 24% from last year at roughly $1.50 per pound. But there are several mitigating factors, according to Veronica Nigh, Farm Bureau senior economist.
Farm Bureau “volunteer shoppers” checked prices Oct. 26 to Nov. 8, about two weeks before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices. Although the survey timeline is consistent with past Farm Bureau Thanksgiving surveys, 2021 brought some unique differences.
“Several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” Nigh said in her report.
Those include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat, she said.
In addition, “the trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019,” she said.
The shopping list for the informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
“Taking turkey out of the basket of foods reveals a 6.6% price increase compared to last year, which tracks closely with the Consumer Price Index for food and general inflation across the economy,” she said.
Farm Bureau’s price survey since 2018 also includes an expanded menu with ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding those foods to the menu increased the overall cost by $15.41, to $68.72, also up 14% compared to 2020.
This year’s national average cost was calculated using 218 surveys completed with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online using grocery store apps and websites. They looked for the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.
The Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986. The informal survey provides a record of comparative holiday meal costs over the years. Farm Bureau’s classic survey menu has remained unchanged since 1986 when the surveyed cost was $28.74.