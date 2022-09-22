RIZE, Turkey — Known as the Capital of Tea, the province of Rize in northeast Turkey is carpeted with tea plantations. From the verdant rolling hills around the airport and the fenced-in gardens of private homes to the shores of the Black Sea, tea is both the crop and beverage of choice in Rize.
Turkey consumes the most tea per capita in the world, averaging more than 8 pounds in 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
However, unlike China and Japan with a tea culture steeped in ancient history, Turkey’s tea habit is relatively new in historical terms.
Widescale tea cultivation in Turkey started in the 1920s after researchers recognized the humid subtropical climate in the country’s Black Sea region was ideal for the plant.
The first attempt to introduce tea cultivation to Turkey in the late 19th century failed due to the inhospitable climate in the choice of location — Bursa, a province in northwest Turkey near the Marmara Sea, according to the book, Global Tea Breeding.
Later attempts between 1924 and 1937 with imported seeds from the neighboring country of Georgia, then part of the Soviet Union, brought unimaginable success.
Today, about 1.9 million acres are planted to tea in Turkey. Nearly 70% is concentrated in Rize followed by the provinces of Trabzon, Artvin, Giresun and Ordu, according to a 2019 article in the Ekin Journal of Crop Breeding and Genetics.
Turkey produced 310,926 tons of tea leaves in 2021, making it the world’s fifth largest producer of tea after China, India, Kenya and Sri Lanka, said Hasan Onder, the general coordinator at the Rize Commodity Exchange.
Tidy rows of tea bushes, or camellia sinensis, are planted at nearly vertical angles along the sides of steep mountains and plateaus in Rize, making the harvest of the leaves between May and October a physical feat.
Pickers climb narrow pathways winding through rows of tea bushes and handpick the tea leaves into cloth sacks or traditional cone-shaped baskets known as sirt sepeti, which they carry on their backs.
Muhammet Comoglu, an employee at Caymer Tea Co., grew up picking tea with his parents at their family-owned tea plantation in Rize.
“When the tea was collected, we would carry the tea on our backs and load it into a vehicle on the road to bring it to the factory,” Comoglu recounted. “In time, we built a cable car so we could stop carrying it on our backs because carrying it causes pain as we age.”
About 60% of worldwide tea production comes from smallholders, according to FAO. The same is true in Rize where tea provides income for about 1 million people, or about 200,000 families like Comuglu’s, Onder said.
Most of Turkey’s tea production goes toward meeting the country’s unquenchable thirst for tea. The country exported just 6,383 tons and imported 21,896 tons, according to the 2021 World Tea Industry Review. The average wholesale price for a kilogram of fresh tea leaves before processing was about $1.24 per pound.
According to the most recent statistics from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association, the value of Turkish tea exports to 115 countries between January and October 2021 was approximately $14.4 million.
Şaban Turgut, deputy chairman of the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association and of the Turkey Tea Sector Committee, said Belgium, Germany and Cyrus were the top three importers of Turkish tea, but exports also go to the United States, Canada, Russia, China and Japan.
The lion’s share of Turkey’s production is black leaf tea, which is most widely consumed and is served in traditional tulip-shaped glasses within the country.
While Turkish black tea comes in several varieties with slightly different flavors and acidity, it is unified in character by a unique combination of bitterness, tartness and astringency.
Some Turks have started to develop a taste for milder teas such as white, green and oolong, and Rize producers have stepped up to meet the budding interest, Onder said.
To date, those alternatives make up less than 2% of the country’s tea production.
