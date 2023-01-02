With the start of a new year, farmers are planning their tax strategies during unique financial conditions.
“This year we’ve seen a lot of urgency … from the standpoint of increased costs and prices,” said Dan Coulthard, manager of tax and accounting for Compeer Financial.
Prices farmers are receiving for their goods have been up, and so have their input costs. But many people have also been able to pay off debt, he said in a recent podcast.
In that regard, “if you’re paying off debt, you’re making money,” he said.
A lot of Compeer’s clients are looking at where they are from a business standpoint and what they need to do next, he said.
“One of the biggest issues we always see at year-end is … they want to go out and purchase or upgrade their equipment,” he said.
In years past when equipment has been available, that hasn’t been an issue, he said.
“But now this year I may be wanting to do that, but if you can’t get that serial number or whatever or pay for it, we cannot legally depreciate that off on your taxes,” he said.
Clients are trying to figure out where they’re going to put their money this year for expenses to offset income, he said.
They don’t want to just give a vendor a certain amount of money, they want to know what they’re going to get for that price, he said.
From talking to clients, he’s heard fertilizer prices are down somewhat for nitrogen and phosphate and potash prices are relatively the same as last year. With everything going on with the Russia-Ukraine debacle, it’s hard to tell what’s going to happen with fuel prices, he said.
So it’s one of those decisions farmers have to make as to where they’re going to put their money, he said.
Some clients have tried to buy out their equipment lease to know where a piece of equipment they need is going to be and as a way to alleviate some of the tax burden, he said.
Compeer also recommends smaller forward contracting sales.
“If we are looking at it, we can bring income or … cash those smaller incomes back in and don’t have to defer all payments … from a big a big contract,” he said.
Smaller contracts can help farmers maximize certain tax brackets, he said.
“Instead of that one big 10,000 bushel contract for that same price, make it into five 2,000 (bushel contracts) or whatever. … That way they have that flexibility at year-end to utilize what they currently have as assets,” he said.
He also recommended farmers look at their retirement plans, such as IRAs or 401ks, to maximize new higher allowed contributions.
There aren’t any big changes in tax policy this year, but a lot of clients are interested in whether the Biden administration student loan forgiveness will be taxable.
The initiative is currently held up in courts, but the federal perspective is that it will be taxed similar to the Paycheck Protection Program (which was exempt from federal income tax). Some states, however, plan on taxing it as basically a cancellation of debt, he said.
