The Surface Transportation Board will require railroads companies to submit service recovery plans and provide additional data and regular progress reports on rail service, operations and employment.
According to the board, the decision focuses on the adequacy of recovery efforts involving BNSF Railway Co., CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad Co. and requires more comprehensive and customer-centric reporting of all Class I railroads’ service metrics.
Agricultural, energy and other shippers and government officials, rail labor and rail experts provided testimony during a public hearing on urgent issues in rail service in April.
Board chairman Martin J. Oberman said in a press release that the hearing highlighted the "grave concerns" of shippers and others regarding freight rail service.
“While the railroads have faced certain challenges over the last few years, the evidence produced at last week’s hearing is overwhelming that the railroads’ longstanding practice of reducing operating ratios by cutting employment levels, mothballing locomotives, and eliminating other essential resources are the central reasons why farmers have been hours away from depopulating herds, manufacturing facilities have reduced operating hours, and shippers cannot get their products to market on time or receive essential raw materials for their companies," Oberman said.
"These failures are harming the nation’s economy and, in my view, are contributing to the inflationary forces affecting food and fuel in particular,” he said.
The decision is an "immediate step" the board can take to enable "needed monitoring" of improved efforts that the railroads have been "promising for months," Oberman added.
The board will determine if additional regulatory steps are necessary to promote reliable service.
Board spokesman Michael Booth said the mandatory reporting requirement is relatively unusual. The board and Oberman want to get shippers' concerns solved "as quickly as possible," he said.
"Union Pacific is keenly aware of our customers' concerns and has been taking aggressive measures to address them," spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said, prior to the board's announcement. "We are removing Union Pacific-controlled cars to ease congestion and working with customers to reduce their own growing inventories, adding locomotives, hiring at an accelerated pace, and focusing on other steps to get our service back to where we and our customers expect it to be."
BNSF Railway has not responded to requests for comment.