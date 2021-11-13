As producers plan for the next growing season, chaos in the supply chain has them concerned about the cost and availability of crop inputs.
By and large, producers — other than fruit and vegetable growers — didn’t face the structural shifts in the supply-chain when COVID-19 hit in the spring of 2020 because they were already in the middle of production, said Allan Gray, director of the Center for Food and Agribusiness at Purdue University.
He doesn’t think producers faced the supply-chain fallout this year, either, because agrochemical suppliers had inventories on hand.
“What’s happening now is there’s no adjustment left in the system; the inventories are gone,” he said during the latest “Farm Country Update” podcast, presented by Farm Journal.
It’s important to realize the supply-chain problems are a confluence of several factors, not just one or two things, he said.
“The reality is it’s a very, very complicated set of factors from geopolitics to weather conditions to structural issues,” he said.
One thing that struck him is he hadn’t understood until this summer how short the U.S. is on active ingredients for crop protection chemicals and the difficulties of getting active ingredients into production plants, he said.
That’s really a leading indicator not just for the year coming up but for the year after that even, he said.
“These chains take a long time to reset, and we’re going to have to be prepared for this for a period of time to come,” he said.
Jeff Tarsi, senior vice president of North America retail for Nutrien Ag Solutions, said his company had indications in the fall of 2020 things could possibly get tight.
A lot of people don’t realize it but 70% to75% of the active ingredients that make up crop protection chemicals come from China, which had been experiencing shutdowns and lockdowns. An arctic freeze in Texas in February, which took refineries and petrochemical plants offline for a month or more, was another big impact, he said.
His company managed through the year pretty well but started getting first-hand knowledge this summer that 2022 might be a bigger challenge, he said.
Sam Taylor, a farm inputs analyst with Rabobank, said the supply chain issues are broader than logistics, including weather and geopolitics, and it’s global in context.
“You basically need more than one of these issues to resolve itself to get back to a semblance of normality,” he said.
“So I think that we’re going to see the issues on the supply chain on the availability and supply-driven inflation for these products for a decent period of time,” he said.
It wouldn’t surprise him if in a year the industry is still talking about freight issues out of China or logistics issues domestically, he said.
Growers in Europe are facing different issues than growers in North America, and there’ll be other issues as production switches from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere, he said.
“So we’re going to see these issues continue for the foreseeable future for sure,” he said.
As for forecasting crop input prices it’s “basically betting on the benevolence of Xi Jinping, the benevolence of Vladimir Putin and the weather,” he said.