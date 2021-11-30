Despite logistic operators’ best efforts to restore normalcy to global supply chains, disruptions will continue to be on the menu for 2022, according to a new report from Rabobank.
Strong global retail demand and imbalances in container distribution will keep exerting pressure on ocean shipping.
U.S. consumer demand keeps expanding, with retail sales growing 1.7% in October compared to September and 16.3% compared to October 2020. Part of the growth can be attributed to inflation, but U.S. consumers are still being more product than before, the analysts said.
On the shipping container side, capacity control through ship cancellations in 2020 and 2021 fueled a vicious cycle, generating imbalances in container distribution on a global scale.
Incidents such as the Suez Canal blockage, pandemic-related port closures and power shortages in China accelerated the downward spiral of imbalances in the container market.
“The thousands of mega-container carriers waiting for berth along the coasts of North America, Europe and Asia are the result of repeated blows dealt to global supply chains,” the analysts said.
The trade routes connecting Asia and North America were, and still are, the most impacted by ship cancellations.
“In this context, it is only normal that the Los Angeles-Long Beach port hub is overwhelmed and that, at present, attaining the objective of reducing the backlog while serving increased import flow from Asia seems to be a long shot at best,” they said.
With strong consumer demand and all the disruptions in the supply chain, shipping rates surged. Specific rate increases varied, but the routes from China to the U.S. West Coast and to Europe increased more than tenfold.
“Though there’s limited room for more rate growth, we still expect high rates and low reliability to challenge the market over the next six to twelve months, the analysts said.
In addition to the shipping and container issues, road transportation is facing a difficult situation.
In the U.S., trucking companies are struggling at ports and on land, where they have to service growing demand.
“Battling on two fronts is not easy when trucking companies are reporting a shortage of 80,000 drivers,” the analysts said.
Global food trade is threatened by the imbalance in refrigerated containers.
“Increasing refrigerated container rates in 2022, along with prolonged tight reefer availability, will be hitting the upcoming food export season of countries in Central and South America.
Difficulties in the south and central Atlantic trade lane could also result in poor availability for exports from the U.S. and Europe throughout 2022, with possible difficulties in servicing high volumes of food exports.
“Solutions are not easy to find. Relief might come from the growing reefer production, but extra capacity will be effective only if the container distribution problem is under control. Similarly, record orders for new vessels in 2021 will only increase volumes in the medium term,” the analysts said.