The Sugar Association has filed a citizen petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requesting the agency take steps to bring transparency in the labeling of sweeteners in food products and stop misleading claims.
The petition stems from FDA’s complete remodel of nutrition labels, first published in 2016.
“It was a fairly comprehensive reform,” said Courtney Gaine, president and CEO of the Sugar Association.
But the sugar industry started to realize there was a big void when it came to artificial sweeteners, she said.
Lack of transparency regarding sweeteners in food products has always been an issue, particularly in children’s products. But the issue grew when FDA’s labeling reform led to a proliferation of products with alternative sweeteners, she said.
One of the reasons FDA wanted to overhaul food labels was to include “added sugars” on the nutrition label.
“FDA hoped manufacturers would reduce the amount of added sugars in products,” she said.
And it worked. Manufactures are taking added sugars out of products, but they often have to replace them with other ingredients for sweetness and function, she said.
FDA issued its final rule on added sugars in 2016 with a compliance date of Jan. 1, 2020. It has since extended the compliance date to July 1, 2020.
In the last four years, the number of products with at least one alternative sweetener has quadrupled, she said.
While the chemical names of sweeteners are listed as an ingredient on the nutrition label, they are not identified as a sweetener, she said.
“They’re on the ingredient list, but consumers just don’t know what they are,” she said.
Only 37% of consumers correctly identified sweeteners in a list of food ingredients in a consumer survey conducted by Quadrant Strategies in May for the Sugar Association.
The survey also found 66% of consumers say it’s important for sugar substitutes to be clearly identified, and 73% of parents think it’s important to know the amount of sugar substitute in their children’s food.
The sugar industry has embraced the transparency of the new labels when it comes to sugar, but there’s a lack of fairness when it comes to sweetener labeling, she said.
There is also the issue of misleading claims, such as no-sugar or low-sugar. Consumers see reduced sugar claims on a package and assume the product is lower in calories. But often those products have the same or more calories than the conventional product, she said.
More sweeteners are also showing up in children’s food products, where parents don’t expect to find artificial sweeteners. The American Academy of Pediatrics is raising concerns over the lack of research into their effects in children, she said.
“It’s a consumer issue,” she said.
Consumers want to know what's in their food so they can make informed decisions, she said.
The petition asks FDA to require:
• The term “sweetener” in parenthesis after the name of all non-nutritive sweeteners in the ingredient list.
• The type and quantity of sweeteners on the front of packages on products consumed by children.
• The disclosure “sweetened with (the name of the sweetener)” beneath any reduced sugar claims.
• The disclosure of potential gastrointestinal side effects.
It also asks FDA to ensure all sugar claims are truthful and non-misleading.
“At the end of the day, this is just about consumers’ having a right to know what’s in their food,” she said.