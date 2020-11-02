Another wave of stockpiling is underway as COVID-19 surges nationwide this fall.
Consumers are loading pantries with shelf-stable foods. With more people canning and freezing food, many stores are running out of mason jars, lids and freezers. But this time around, major food companies are better prepared to handle demand.
Last week, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told an audience at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit that customers are stocking pantries again.
"It will be choppy for months to come as we all deal with the volatility and as things change," McMillon told listeners.
According to an October report from White Plains, a market research firm, about 52% of Americans said they plan to stockpile food this fall, most because they are concerned about the "third wave" of COVID-19 infections.
Food experts say farmers producing grain, milk and other core commodities should expect increased sales.
But spikes may not be as drastic as this spring. According to Centricity Inc., a platform that tracks e-commerce, demand for baking goods jumped 6,000% last spring compared to the previous spring, while sales this fall are closer to 3,400% higher than fall 2019.
During the pandemic's first wave, American consumers hoarded, leaving grocery store shelves bare. This time, food makers appear more prepared.
According to statements, Campbell Soup Co. spent $40 million to expand production. Conagra Brands Inc. stepped up third-party warehousing and manufacturing. General Mills bought 45 external production lines. Stonyfield Farm is buying more milk from farms.
Food preservation experts at Oregon State University say many consumers are also stockpiling perishable foods and freezing or preserving them. With more consumers canning, pickling and preserving, there appears to be a shortage of mason jars.
Mason Jar Merchant, a business selling mason jars and lids, reported its sales were up 600% since August, and as of Nov. 2, the company is sold out of wide mouth lids and bands.
"We were not aware of (a U.S. canning lid shortage) until early August when all of our lid stock started disappearing, and then we checked our supplier, they are totally sold out," the company's website said.
Newell Brands, which runs the two top mason jar brands, Kerr and Ball, also acknowledged the surge, saying in a statement COVID-19 has caused "unprecedented demand."
Many farmers have felt the impact.
"Some of our farmers are having record sales. People are buying in bulk, preserving things. There are fewer individuals walking in the market, but they're buying more food and making things like freezer jam," Jessica Land, market manager for the Oregon City Farmers Market, told the Capital Press.
Freezers, too, are popular.
In an interview last month, one farmer told the Capital Press she spent weeks searching for a freezer, but Home Depot, Lowe's, Jerry's and even Craigslist were sold out.
"The United States is experiencing a temporary shortage of freezers," said Summit Appliance, an appliance wholesaler and manufacturer, in a statement.
Despite disruptions, food companies say they feel better prepared this time around.