WASHINGTON, D.C. — Farmers nationwide are waiting to see how USDA distributes aid from the last two pandemic relief packages.
On March 11, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, called the American Rescue Plan, containing about $10.4 billion in agricultural provisions.
The bulk of that money will help Black and minority farmers and fund a new food box program, which will buy food from farms and give it to hungry families.
This March package does not include direct payments to producers, but the previous relief package that passed in December does include direct payments to commodity and livestock producers, and that $13 billion has not yet been distributed.
"I'm telling folks to stay tuned. There's a lot here going on and two packages to be watching. Neither the December nor March packages have been distributed yet," said John Newton, chief economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
About December aid, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told told the National Farmers Union Conference this month that USDA paused the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, during the transfer of power between administrations. The agency, he said, is currently reviewing CFAP so "everyone in the supply chain gets a fair shot at the resources."
USDA will announce its plans and open applications in the coming weeks.
About March aid, Vilsack said USDA will prioritize minority farmers.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, about 4% of U.S. farms have Hispanic or Latino producers, 3% American Indian or Alaska Native producers, 2% Black producers and less than 1% have either Asian or Pacific Islander producers.
What's in the March package:
• Direct aid for minority farmers: The largest chunk of the aid — about 39% — will support Black, indigenous and other minority farmers. About $4 billion will go to debt relief and $1 billion to help with land access, heirs property and other issues.
• Food box program: About 35% of the aid will fund the upcoming food box program, similar to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
• Strengthening supply chains: The package includes billions in loans and grants to help businesses buy supplies, personal protective equipment, machinery and more.
• Support for small processors: The package provides $100 million to reduce overtime fees and inspection costs at small meat, poultry and egg processing facilities.
• Other: The act provides $300 million to monitor coronavirus cases among animals such as mink, $800 million to fight global hunger and $500 to support rural health care.
What's in the December package:
• Direct crop payments: The act provides $11.2 billion in direct financial assistance to commodity producers, including those who grow barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, upland cotton and all classes of wheat.
• Animal agriculture: The act includes $870 million for a supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage program and dairy donation program. Contract hog and poultry producers are also eligible for aid, as are some cattle producers.
• Specialty and local: Specialty crop block grant programs and Local Agriculture Market programs get around $100 million each, and some specialty crops are eligible for aid.
• Other: The act provides $300 million to assist fisheries, $200 million for nutrition research and unspecified amounts for ethanol producers, food processors and timber businesses.