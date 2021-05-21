Western states are making progress in providing broadband internet service to more rural residents, proponents say.
The Western Governors’ Association discussed broadband during the Western Prosperity Roundtable — a new platform they established to work on policies to increase prosperity throughout the region.
One of the sessions on access to broadband internet featured a panel from the federal and state governments, tribes and service providers. They examined how large investments in broadband infrastructure are being deployed and what needs to be done to enable everyone — including rural residents — to work, learn and receive medical care from their homes.
According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, 17 million Americans do not have a basic broadband internet connection. Broadband service is not available on 20.9% of tribal lands and 17.2% of rural areas.
While 95.6% of U.S. households have access to basic broadband, only 68.5% subscribe to services at that level or above.
Kathryn de Wit, project director of the Broadband Access Initiative with the Pew Charitable Trusts, said her team has spent the last three years looking at how states are responding to the digital divide.
“What we found through the course of that research is that states are not only doing quite a bit, they’re doing quite a bit well,” she said.
“They are establishing policy frameworks to create space for stakeholders to solve these problems. They are relying on statewide, regional and local planning,” she said.
They are not only building buy-in and creating strategies but are also building the expertise of community leaders to make sure they have the resources and knowledge to participate in community-led initiatives and public-private partnerships, she said.
States are committing significant amounts of funding to broadband and committed historic amounts last year during the pandemic and economic recession, she said.
“States are also evaluating their progress — are they making the impact that they had intended? How do they adjust their policy and approaches in order to meet these goals?” she said.
“They really are trying to apply lessons learned to ensure that they are being effective stewards of public funds,” she said.
Governors are championing the issue, she said, adding that connectivity is essential for future economic wellbeing, access to healthcare and opportunities for education, training and mobility.
Governors’ advocacy is incredibly important. It not only helps build momentum, it also helps them work with state legislatures to pass policies and allocate resources so state programs can do what they need to do, she said.
It’s also important for promoting coordination within government. Interagency coordination is essential because broadband is not just infrastructure or technology, she said.
“It’s something that touches libraries, education, healthcare. So that means that it touches a lot of other departments across state government,” she said.