Farmers and ranchers are facing higher fuel prices at the pump and on the farm, and growers are concerned about the availability of diesel when they need it most.
At more than $5 a gallon, gasoline prices in early June were 63% higher than a year earlier. At $5.72 a gallon, diesel prices jumped 74% year over year.
It all comes down to supply and demand of crude oil, according to a new report from American Farm Bureau Federation.
The U.S. weekly supply of crude oil is at its lowest since 2004. Weekly stocks of regular gasoline in early June were down 16% year over year, and weekly stocks of diesel were down 21%, according to Farm Bureau’s latest “Market Intel” report.
The U.S. was at peak monthly production of crude oil in December 2019, producing just over 400 million barrels. Monthly production was just over 361 million barrels in March. The U.S. dipped below 300 million barrels in February 2021.
“We continue to see evidence of the U.S. economy trying to play catch-up to production slowdowns and interruptions created by COVID, with additional hurdles—like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—impeding supply from catching up with demand,” said Shelby Myers, a Farm Bureau economist.
Imports of crude oil are another part of the equation.
Since the end of 2017 and before COVID, the U.S. would typically import more than 10 million barrels of crude oil weekly during seasonal high-demand periods. Thus far in 2022 that number has averaged 8.4 million barrels.
“While the U.S. is relatively behind its normal domestic production of crude oil and limited imports are causing supplies to be short, demand is rising both domestically and globally,” Myers said.
Peak demand in the U.S. is mid-March through the end of September so it’s normal for inventories to lower during that time.
“What makes the situation difficult this year is that the U.S. does not have the same quantity of additional supplies, like imports, to supplement the increased demand,” she said.
In addition, East Coast ports are likely to see an increase in crude oil exports as the U.S. supplements demand from countries that would normally secure supplies from Russia.
“Global market forces in the short term are incentivizing suppliers to sell off inventory at the cash price today rather than the lower posted future price. This creates a disincentive for suppliers to hold back any inventory that would likely move through domestic channels, thus shortening domestic U.S. supplies,” she said.
If the U.S. cannot increase crude oil production and is not importing the supplemental quantities needed, gasoline and diesel prices could continue to rise.
“Furthermore, limited domestic refining capacity for those crude oil supplies could further strain supply availability as demand rises, which could also contribute to increased costs,” she said.
The upcoming hurricane season could also impact diesel supplies, especially if any hurricanes hit areas that refine diesel or contribute to offshore production.
“Given that the U.S. is in a very supply-sensitive market, any one misstep could drive fuel prices even higher,” she said.