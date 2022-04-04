The first major overhaul of federal regulations for the international shipping industry in more than 20 years is one step away from President Joe Biden’s desk.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act, addressing the ongoing supply-chain crisis at ports, passed unanimously in the Senate on Thursday and passed for a third time in the House on Tuesday in a bill to authorize appropriations for the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Senate bill was led by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, R-S.D. The House bill was championed by Reps. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Dusty Johnson, R.-S.D.
The bills establish an obligation for ocean carriers to self-police compliance with a new rule by the Federal Maritime Commission on detention and demurrage. It also addresses carriers’ responsibility to carry U.S. export cargo and gives the FMC additional enforcement tools to address injurious carrier practices.
Senate passage of the bill gets ocean shipping reform one step closer to the finish line. The next step is a joint conference committee during which the House and Senate versions will be reconciled.
“Since these bills are quite similar, we expect the conference to conclude its negotiation and reach an agreement on a bill that can then be passed by both House and Senate and sent to the president,” said Peter Friedmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, which strongly supports the legislation.
Everyone is feeling the urgency of addressing this supply chain crisis. It is a crisis not only for agriculture exporters but also for importers, and it is a major driver of inflation. So the president is ready to sign the bill the moment it comes to him, he said.
“We believe that the ocean carriers are paying attention to the legislation and will start changing some of their practices as soon as the bill passes,” he said.
“We also know that the Federal Maritime Commission is paying close attention and has begun issuing rule-makings designed to achieve some of the same objectives as the legislation,” he said.
The FMC regulations, which need to be written after the bill passes into law, will likely be expedited, he said.
“We are really encouraged by the interest of all members of the administration and the bipartisan nature of the congressional support,” he said.
“This is truly not either a Democrat or a Republican issue but a national matter of urgency as demonstrated by the unanimous passage through the senate, a rare circumstance in the current environment,” he said.
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation said farmers have lost out on up to $4 billion in agricultural exports.
Those losses were due to the lack of access to export containers, record shipping costs and harmful surcharges, he said.
“Limited trade has also hampered farmers’ ability to get crucial supplies like fertilizer at a time when supply chains are already stressed,” he said.
Farm Bureau encourages lawmakers to work quickly to reconcile differences in each version of the legislation and get it to the president for his signature, he said.