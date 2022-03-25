A bill that would force foreign-flag ocean carriers to treat agricultural exporters fairly is gaining momentum in Congress, one of its sponsors says.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced with Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., has passed the House, and the Senate is working on its version.
“This does have momentum. This would hold foreign-flag ocean carries accountable. This would tell them they are not allowed to unfairly discriminate against American agricultural goods,” Johnson said.
“It would tell them that if they use American ports, they subject themselves to some rules of the road. They are common carriers; we need to have them act like it for the good of American agriculture,” he said.
The bill passed out of the House, and the Senate marked up its version a few days ago. The House bill is better, more prescriptive and will do a better job of providing clarity, he said.
“But let’s get a bill passed. Let’s get it signed into law,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has made it clear he wants quick action on the bill, he said.
“I think it’s highly likely that we’ll be able to get Senate action soon,” he said.
Food and agriculture are directly and indirectly responsible for roughly one-fifth of the country’s economic activity and one-third of U.S. employment.
They also support nearly $183 billion in exports, which have been besieged by supply-chain problems over the past two years — particularly in ocean shipping.
“It is hard to overstate the importance of free trade to American agriculture,” said Johnson.
Those exports represent 20% of overall U.S. agricultural output but for many regions and products, it’s much bigger. South Dakota, for instance, exports 60% of its soybean production, he said.
“And I think we have real opportunities to grow that,” he said during a virtual town hall hosted by Farmers for Free Trade.
He’s bullish that exports will increase because the world is hungry for U.S. agricultural goods, he said.
“To realize that potential growth, we have got to get a vision. We need a game plan,” he said.
He’s concerned that the administration still doesn’t have a chief agriculture negotiator in the U.S. Trade Representative's office or a USDA undersecretary for trade and foreign agriculture.
“We do not have these basic building blocks in place,” he said.
People in agriculture need to remind the administration the clock is ticking, he said.
“One-third of the time that Joe Biden is going to have to be president has already expired. And if we are going to realize these gains that we talked about … we got to have our team on the field,” he said.
Agriculture has also seen a substantial loss of foreign markets because of the supply-chain crunch, he said.
“This is a serious problem. We know because of history that you can lose these markets, you can lose these customers overnight but it takes years to build them back up,” he said.
The U.S. has to get it right because processors, manufacturers and producers know the system right now is going to cost them money, he said.
“We can blame the supply-chain crunch, but the reality is that 60% of containers that went back to Asia last year went back empty,” he said.