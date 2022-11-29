railroad containers

Shippers are seeking help from Congress in averting a railroad strike.

The Shippers Coalition is calling on Congress, the White House, railroads and union leaders to act quickly to prevent a rail strike from further damaging an already fragile supply chain.

“The ongoing negotiations between the unions and the railroads must result in certainty for consumers looking for critical goods and for shippers across the country who ship products by rail and truck. Any disruption in the supply chain will have detrimental impacts on the ability for goods to reach consumers and further deteriorate the country’s supply chain,” the coalition said in a statement on Tuesday.

