The Shippers Coalition is calling on Congress, the White House, railroads and union leaders to act quickly to prevent a rail strike from further damaging an already fragile supply chain.
“The ongoing negotiations between the unions and the railroads must result in certainty for consumers looking for critical goods and for shippers across the country who ship products by rail and truck. Any disruption in the supply chain will have detrimental impacts on the ability for goods to reach consumers and further deteriorate the country’s supply chain,” the coalition said in a statement on Tuesday.
Eight of the 12 rail workers unions and yardmaster members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) have agreed to new contracts.
But three other unions — International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division — as well as train and engine service members of SMART-TD rejected the contracts.
A rail workers strike could start as early as Dec. 9.
The Shippers Coalition — which represents more than 80 manufacturers, agribusinesses and trade associations — said in its statement the impact of a rail strike on the U.S. economy would be $2 billion a day.
“Our coalition members are already struggling to cope with historically poor and costly freight rail service with no relief in sight. The nation’s supply chain is at a breaking point, and it cannot take another disruption from a rail strike,” said Alexis Oberg, the coalition’s deputy director.
“We need all parties to come together and find a solution that prevents a strike from shutting down the economy,” she said.
President Joe Biden on Monday urged Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the tentative agreement between railroad workers and operators brokered by the White House. That agreement averted a rail strike in mid-September but had to be ratified by union members.
Biden said a rail shutdown would devastate the economy, many U.S. industries would shut down and as many as 765,000 Americans could be put out of work in the first two weeks alone.
“Communities could lose access to chemicals necessary to ensure clean drinking water. Farms and ranches across the country could be unable to feed their livestock,” he said.
The Fertilizer Institute praised the Biden administration for its leadership to avert an economically devastating rail strike.
“With over half of all fertilizer moving by rail year-round, we absolutely cannot afford a rail strike, and Congress must act now to ensure that fertilizers and other critical materials and goods that U.S. consumers rely on every day get to where they are needed,” Corey Rosenbusch, the institute’s president and CEO, said on Tuesday.
Without congressional action, rail networks will shut down on Dec. 9, but ammonia and other fertilizers and inputs will stop moving on the rails Dec. 4 in preparation for a strike, he said.
“These embargoes could hamper production and add additional uncertainty to an already tight global market,” he said.
