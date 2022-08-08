Agricultural organizations were among the many groups that successfully pushed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act through the U.S. Senate.
The Public Lands Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and more than 40 other organizations celebrated the passage the Congressional Review Act resolution in the Senate to nullify the Biden administration's repeal of the Trump-era improvements to the Act, which is known as NEPA.
The resolution. S.J. Res. 55, was introduced by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and passed 50 to 47, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joining Senate Republicans in the majority.
The resolution sends a message to the administration that returning to a pre-2020, NEPA paradigm is a step backward, according to the Public Lands Council.
The Biden administration's NEPA rule would return NEPA to historic inefficiencies, with environmental reviews and statements taking up to six or more years to complete because of the bureaucratic red tape, the council said.
For years, the NEPA process was inefficient and unreasonably costly, said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of the Public Lands Council and NCBA natural resources.
“Bureaucratic delays held up critical transportation projects, water infrastructure and basic stewardship activities,” she said.
With this rule, the administration has turned back the clock to a process they themselves recognized as broken, she said.
“Ranchers and the lands they manage need clear, predictable and timely NEPA analysis,” she said.
The American Farm Bureau said in a statement it was disappointed the Biden administration decided to reverse common sense NEPA reforms.
“Farmers and ranchers share the goal of caring for the natural resources they have been entrusted with and were pleased that the updated 2020 regulations allowed them to protect the environment while meeting the demands of a growing nation,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
Farmers and ranchers are facing continued challenges from the pandemic, supply-chain issues and drought in the West. The situation would be made worse by the return to a slow and cumbersome NEPA review process that, in many cases, takes years to complete, he said.
The Agricultural Retailers Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce also supported efforts in the Senate and House to reverse the Biden administration’s rollback of the NEPA improvements.
“Our nation needs to speed up the approval process for much-needed infrastructure projects that help create economic development, jobs and address supply-chain disruptions,” the Agriculture Retailers Association stated.
The U.S. Chamber said clear and efficient permitting processes are needed to build the new transportation and energy infrastructure the nation so badly needs — and changes to the NEPA improvements have moved the U.S. backward.
“Adding steps in an already onerous and slow process, requiring more time-consuming analyses, increasing litigation risk for project decisions and encouraging agencies to impose requirements that go beyond CEQ (Council on Environmental Quality) regulations will slow agency decision-making and stretch resources,” said Marty Durbin, the U.S. Chamber’s senior vice president of policy.
The Congressional Review Act provides Congress with an expedited mechanism to overturn certain federal agency regulations and actions through a joint resolution of disapproval.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.