sm capitol congress 7.jpg

U.S. Capitol

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Agricultural organizations were among the many groups that successfully pushed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act through the U.S. Senate.

The Public Lands Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and more than 40 other organizations celebrated the passage the Congressional Review Act resolution in the Senate to nullify the Biden administration's repeal of the Trump-era improvements to the Act, which is known as NEPA.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you