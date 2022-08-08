WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a bill that would raise corporate taxes and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and health care programs. The bill includes major provisions on water and agriculture.
The legislation passed the Senate 51-50 along party lines — Democrats in support, Republicans in opposition — with a tiebreaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Democrats passed the bill using a process called reconciliation, which allows bills to advance with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes typically needed. Bills passed via reconciliation must be budget-related.
The passage was an unlikely victory for Democrats, who amended the bill to win the votes of Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who opposed earlier versions.
"It's been a long, tough, winding road, but at last, at last we have arrived," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the legislation's passage.
The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, still needs to clear the House in a vote scheduled for Friday.
The package would spend $369 billion on climate and energy programs. It would also increase eligibility for the Affordable Care Act and allow Medicare to negotiate drug rates.
To fund these measures, the bill would set a 15% minimum tax on large corporations, create a 1% excise tax on companies' stock buybacks and fund the Internal Revenue Service to intensify enforcement and audits.
According to numbers released by Senate Democrats, the measure would raise $739 billion in revenue.
Republican lawmakers, however, are concerned about increased taxation and spending.
“This bill is going to mean more taxes, more spending, higher prices — right in the middle of a combination of an inflation time and a time of recession,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
The American Farm Bureau Federation also expressed concern over tax increases.
Some farm groups, however, support the bill, which would invest about $40 billion in USDA.
The bill includes $3.1 billion in relief funds for "distressed" borrowers of USDA loans and $2.2 billion in aid for farmers who have experienced discrimination from USDA.
The bill would pour $20 billion into existing USDA conservation programs, including $8.45 billion for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), $6.75 billion for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), $3.25 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and $1.4 billion of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, praised the bill's "meaningful new conservation investment, which will be a game-changer for dairy."
The package would spend about $14 billion on rural clean energy programs, including $9.7 billion to rural electric cooperatives for renewable energy projects, $1.97 billion to the Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) and $1 billion for forgivable Section 317 loans for electric generation from renewable energy resource.
The bill creates tax incentives aimed at channeling billions of dollars to wind, solar and battery developments.
Customers could also receive subsidies for buying certain products, including electric vehicles.
The package would direct $500 million for biofuels infrastructure and $5 billion for fighting wildfires and boosting carbon sequestration projects.
Finally, the package includes $4 billion for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to improve drought resilience across the West, a provision secured by Sinema and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
"We appreciate the determination of Senator Kyrsten Sinema and her colleagues to secure substantial new funding for drought-related priorities in the Colorado River Basin, which supports 5.7 million acres of irrigated agriculture…," Dave Puglia, CEO and president of Western Growers, said in a statement.
