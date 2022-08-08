sm capitol congress 10.jpg (copy)

The U.S. Senate passed a bill that would raise corporate taxes and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and health care programs. The bill, which includes provisions on farming and water, is headed to the U.S. House on Friday. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a bill that would raise corporate taxes and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and health care programs. The bill includes major provisions on water and agriculture.

The legislation passed the Senate 51-50 along party lines — Democrats in support, Republicans in opposition — with a tiebreaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.

