WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the new secretary of labor in the Biden administration.
The vote was 68 to 29.
The labor secretary has significant sway over labor-related policies that could impact agriculture. The Labor Department regulates labor standards and authority over the H-2A visa guest farmworker program.
As secretary, Walsh, 53, will also have the power to oversee workplace safety, enforce hourly wages and overtime, recommend new legislation and guide labor statistics collection.
According to an aide, Walsh plans this evening to resign as Boston's mayor, a position he has held since 2014. City Council President Kim Janey is set to take over as acting mayor of Boston.
Once in office at the Labor Department, Walsh has said he will hit the ground running.
"Right now, this work is critical to the future of our economy, our communities and our families," Walsh told senators at his confirmation hearing last month. "I believe we must act with urgency to meet this moment to strengthen and empower our workforce as we rebuild."
The son of Irish immigrants, Walsh is known as an advocate of immigrants. In Massachusetts, he created the Greater Boston Immigrant Defense Fund, which provides free legal defense for immigrants facing deportation.
He has also become known for his work fighting climate change through regulation, incentivizing businesses to reduce waste and become carbon neutral, creating resource hubs for small businesses and pushing for pay equity for minorities and women.
A former top union leader, Walsh has earned the support of many unions and worker organizations. In recent speeches, Walsh has pledged to protect the power of unions.
And as mayor, he fought for a $15-per-hour minimum wage along with paid sick and family leave. Walsh has repeatedly voiced his support for raising the federal minimum wage as well. An effort to raise the minimum wage failed in the most recent coronavirus relief package, but the Biden administration says it's committed to finding another avenue to raise wages.
Farmworker Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for migrant and seasonal farmworkers, recently endorsed Walsh for labor secretary.
Bruce Goldstein, president of Farmworker Justice, said his team is "hopeful" that, under Walsh's leadership, the Department of Labor "will improve enforcement of farmworkers' rights and adopt new policies and programs that help the nation's farmworkers improve their wages, working conditions and occupational safety."
Walsh is the last of Biden's Cabinet secretaries to be confirmed by the Senate, although two other Cabinet-level positions remain to be confirmed.
President Joe Biden and Walsh have strong personal ties. In 2017, Biden spoke at the mayor's inauguration. According to Politico, the two have been spotted together at numerous other events, rallies and dinners in recent years.