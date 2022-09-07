WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to advance the nomination of Doug McKalip, a longtime senior adviser at USDA, for chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
McKalip's nomination will move next to the full Senate for approval.
If confirmed, McKalip will be an ambassador responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to agricultural trade. McKalip will work closely with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
"The chief agricultural negotiator is essential when it comes to growing new markets abroad and protecting our producers from unfair trade practices," Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said about the importance of the role.
Most recently, McKalip was an adviser to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
Vilsack said in a statement that McKalip, as his adviser, has proven himself able to "tackle difficult issues and to develop bipartisan solutions to challenges when opposing views exist."
Tai, the USTR, called McKalip "a highly qualified nominee with decades of experience in public service."
Several farm groups have also expressed their support.
"Doug (McKalip) is a government professional with experience in agricultural issues, and today's unanimous vote further proves that Doug is well suited to represent farmers' interests on the international stage," American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall said in a statement.
Brian Kuel, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, said the role of chief agricultural trade negotiator is an important position – "a critical voice for expanding access into new markets for food and ag."
Kuel urged McKalip's swift Senate confirmation and said he looks forward to working with McKalip to handle foreign trade barriers, consider tariff rollbacks and pursue the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an economic initiative.
The U.S. Meat Export Federation's president and CEO, Dan Halstrom, similarly urged McKalip's approval by the full Senate.
"In addition to USTR's ongoing efforts to improve and maintain international market access for U.S. red meat, several new Biden administration trade initiatives are underway that will benefit from Mr. McKalip's agricultural experience and expertise," said Halstrom.
Dairy groups also showed support for McKalip.
Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said that McKalip "understands the needs of the U.S. dairy industry, agricultural workers and the rural economy."
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, applauded McKalip's credentials and urged the Senate "to act without delay to approve McKalip."
According to a White House biography, McKalip has worked as an agriculture policy adviser and trade expert for 29 years.
Since March of 2021, he has worked as Vilsack's senior adviser on issues of trade, national security and animal and plant health regulations.
Before that, McKalip worked in various leadership roles at USDA and the White House.
McKalip holds a master's in public policy from the American University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh.
