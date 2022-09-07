sm Doug McKalip (copy)

Doug McKalip, left, senior adviser to the Secretary and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, right, at a meeting in 2016. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has voted unanimously to advance McKalip's nomination for chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. 

 Courtesy of Bob Nichols/USDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to advance the nomination of Doug McKalip, a longtime senior adviser at USDA, for chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

McKalip's nomination will move next to the full Senate for approval.

