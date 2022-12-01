SEC logo

Legislation in Congress will limit the scope of proposed reporting requirements related to greenhouse gas emissions by suppliers such as farms and ranches.

 Security and Exchange Commission

The Protect Farmers from the SEC Act was introduced by Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., on Wednesday and is a companion bill to one introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., in September.

In April, the SEC published a proposed a rule to require SEC registrants to provide information about climate-related risks that are likely to have an impact on their business or financial condition.

