The Protect Farmers from the SEC Act was introduced by Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., on Wednesday and is a companion bill to one introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., in September.
In April, the SEC published a proposed a rule to require SEC registrants to provide information about climate-related risks that are likely to have an impact on their business or financial condition.
The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors would require companies to report their direct emissions (Scope 1), emissions primarily resulting from the generation of electricity they consume (Scope 2) and all other indirect emissions (Scope 3).
Farm groups say Scope 3 would include emissions from the vast majority of farms and ranches, as they provide almost every raw product that goes into the food supply chain.
The groups have raised concerns that farmers and ranchers could be forced to report personal information and business-related data, creating onerous reporting requirements.
They contend the proposal would be burdensome and expensive if not altogether impossible for many small and mid-sized farms to comply.
“The publicly traded corporations overseen by the SEC won’t be the ones tasked with complying with these onerous value chain rules. That responsibility would fall on America’s family farmers and ranchers who would be forced to deal with unprecedented amounts of unnecessary paperwork,” Boozman said.
“This is the last thing they need as they struggle in the face of record high input costs, supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, drought and other natural disasters,” he said.
The SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule could create substantial costs and legal liabilities for farm families, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
“Unlike large corporations, farmers don’t have teams of compliance officers or attorneys dedicated to handling SEC compliance issues,” Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in an earlier statement.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association supports the bill because it ensures federal regulators do not overstep their jurisdiction and it protects cattle producers from additional government red tape, said Mary-Thomas Hart, National Cattlemen’s chief counsel.
“The Securities and Exchange Commission’s overly broad rulemaking has the potential to increase burdens on cattle producers by requiring data that is impossible to provide,” she said.
The bill is also backed by the National Pork Producers Council, USA Rice, National Cotton Council, American Sugar Alliance, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Corn Growers Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, United Egg Producers and Agriculture Retailers Association.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.