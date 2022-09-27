WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry on Tuesday advanced the nomination of Oregon Department of Agriculture director Alexis Taylor for USDA's top agricultural trade role.
The committee also advanced the nominations of Jose Emilio Esteban for undersecretary of agriculture for food safety at USDA and Vincent Garfield Logan to become a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board.
The three nominees will advance to the full U.S. Senate for a final confirmation vote.
If confirmed, Taylor, of ODA, will be an ambassador responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to agricultural trade, developing USDA's trade policies, opening foreign markets to U.S. farm goods and promoting American agriculture.
"…Should I have the honor to be confirmed as undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, I am committed to working to ensure the interests of U.S. agriculture (are) being represented here at home and around the globe," Taylor told senators.
In response to senators' questions at the hearing, Taylor described what her priorities will be if she takes office.
Taylor said she will work with the U.S. Trade Representative on a path toward country-of-origin labeling that is World Trade Organization-compliant, seek to expand export markets for dairy products and other agricultural goods within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, hold Canada and Mexico to their agreements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and work to contain Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza cases without disrupting markets.
"It is imperative that we have a full team of negotiators on the field to bolster American exports, and having Alexis Taylor as undersecretary of ag trade at USDA is essential to doing that," said Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade. "The full Senate should move her nomination forward as soon as possible."
Esteban, the nominee for undersecretary of agriculture for food safety at USDA, has been the chief scientist in USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, since 2018.
In recent years, Esteban's work has included preventing food-borne illness, modernizing inspection systems and advising officials on "matters of public health and food safety," according to FSIS.
If confirmed, this will be Esteban's fourth position at FSIS.
Logan, the nominee who if confirmed will become a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board, has been the CEO and chief investment officer for the Native American Agriculture Fund since 2019. Logan is a tribal member of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma.
Logan has also worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and other financial institutions, the U.S. Department of the Interior and as an attorney.
If confirmed, Logan will be on the board of the Farm Credit Administration, an independent federal agency that regulates the financial institutions that provide credit to farmers.
