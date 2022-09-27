sm alexis taylor testifies.jpg (copy)

Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and nominee for USDA's top agricultural trade role, testifies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Screenshot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry on Tuesday advanced the nomination of Oregon Department of Agriculture director Alexis Taylor for USDA's top agricultural trade role.

The committee also advanced the nominations of Jose Emilio Esteban for undersecretary of agriculture for food safety at USDA and Vincent Garfield Logan to become a member of the Farm Credit Administration Board.

