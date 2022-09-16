A proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission requiring publicly traded companies to report greenhouse gas emissions up and down their value chain came under scrutiny during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Sept. 15.
The hearing was focused on oversight of the SEC, with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler fielding questions from lawmakers.
In April, the SEC proposed a rule to require SEC registrants to provide information about climate-related risks that are likely to have an impact on their business or financial condition.
The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors would require companies to report their direct emissions (Scope 1), emissions primarily resulting from the generation of electricity they consume (Scope 2) and all other indirect emissions (Scope 3).
Those Scope 3 emissions would include emissions by the vast majority of farmers and ranchers, as they provide almost every raw product that goes into the food supply chain.
Farm groups have raised concerns that farmers and ranchers could be forced to report personal information and business-related data, creating onerous reporting requirements.
They contend the proposal would be wildly burdensome and expensive if not altogether impossible for many small and mid-sized farmers to comply.
Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., raised those concerns, asking Gensler what responsibilities farmers would have for disclosing their emissions.
“Presuming that those farmers are not a public company, they don’t come under the rule,” Gensler said.
Public companies would have an obligation with regard to their own greenhouse gas emissions and then they estimate their supply chain emissions if its material, he said.
But SEC has heard concerns from folks in the farm community and is taking a close look at those among the other 14,000 comments submitted on the proposal, he said.
Tester asked what recourse farmers have if the company they sell to says it needs the farm’s emissions information as a condition of doing business.
“That public company you sell to does not have any obligation to ask you specifically. They either need to estimate or if they don’t have an estimate just discuss how they’re managing that Scope 3,” Gensler said.
But that’s what the public comment process is about, to address concerns, he said.
“The intent, senator, is not that whether it’s the farm community or other community, if they’re not public companies, they’re not under this rule,” he said.
The concern is if a company tells a farmer it needs information on such things as his fuel and fertilizer use, Tester said
That’s an issue, especially for the little guy “who doesn’t have a lot of time to sit in the house behind a computer,” he said.
“That is not the intent of what we did, particularly how we did it with the safe harbor and only estimates,” Gensler said.
Other senators pressed Gensler on the issue as well, and Gensler reiterated the proposal’s approach to Scope 3 emissions.
“We thought the proposal had the right balance because we said it’s only an estimate, it’s only public companies, it’s only if it’s material or they (the companies) made a commitment to it, and they have a big safe harbor,” he said.
But SEC will take a look at all the public comments and can ensure the proposal doesn’t touch private actors, he said.
“There’s no goal to touch farmers in any of the states you represent, or ranchers,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.