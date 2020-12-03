WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democrats Thursday elected Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., as the next Agriculture Committee chairman.
Scott will take over leadership in January, replacing the longtime chairman, Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who has served in Congress nearly 30 years but lost his re-election bid last month.
Peterson has said for weeks he favored Scott, whom he has worked with on policies relating to dairy and conservation. In a statement today, Peterson congratulated Scott.
"He will make a great chairman, and I'm proud to pass the reins to him," Peterson said.
The incoming ag chairman, Peterson said, "knows very well the impact the committee's work has on the lives of farmers, ranchers, rural residents and consumers in communities across the country. I'm very confident we're all in good and capable hands."
Scott won over rival Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., on a 144-83 vote, according to an aide. The House Steering and Policy Committee had voted Tuesday to recommend Scott, and the full House Democratic caucus voted Thursday to ratify the recommendation.
Scott's selection is not a surprise, policy experts say. Second to Peterson, he is the most senior member of the committee and chairs the subcommittee on commodity exchanges, energy and credit.
He also has played a key role in ushering the last three farm bills through the House, helped secure disaster aid for farmers and has channeled funding to land-grant universities.
Scott will also be the first Black lawmaker in the chamber's history to hold the position.
In a letter to colleagues last month, Scott said that if chosen he would use the post "with a principled focus on addressing inequalities in agriculture and advancing racial progress for all."
Farm groups say Scott's appointment may reflect a possible shift in priorities. Scott represents a metro area of Atlanta rather than a rural part of the U.S., and much of his previous policy work regarding food has been directed toward school lunch programs and expanding food stamps, now called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
But while Scott represents an urban center, he does have some farming background. According to a statement from his office, he was born on his grandparents' farm in Aynor, S.C.
As the incoming chairman, Scott said in a statement Thursday, his priorities will include trade, disaster aid, climate change, sustainable agriculture, SNAP, crop insurance, small family farms, specialty crops and rural broadband.
He said he also hopes to unite urban and rural America.
"The fault lines dividing our rural and urban communities are running deep," he said.
Several farm groups have come out with statements showing support, including the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
"Congressman Scott is a devoted friend of America’s cattle producers and I congratulate him on being selected by his colleagues to lead the House Agriculture Committee,” said Colin Woodall, chief executive officer of NCBA. “His leadership and expertise on cattle issues demonstrates his commitment to helping producers succeed."