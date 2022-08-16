The USDA’s tracking information for farms receiving financial assistance is exempt from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, according to a federal appeals court.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that USDA isn’t required to divulge the numbers it assigns to farms, operators and tracts enrolled in federal agriculture programs.
Such information could be used to deduce an individual farmer’s financial situation, which would “interfere with personal privacy” enough to “trigger the exemption” to FOIA, the appellate court said.
“The release of customer numbers would impact a substantial privacy interest,” the ruling said. “The USDA uses customer numbers in records on land sales, business relationships, crops planted and the programs in which owners are participating.”
Telematch, an agribusiness marketing firm that commonly does business as Farm Market iD, sought the USDA’s records to better sell seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and other inputs. The USDA denied that request and its decision was affirmed by a federal judge in 2020.
On appeal, the company argued that numbers used to track the locations of farms and tracts don’t qualify as “geospatial information” that Congress has exempted from FOIA.
According to Telematch, the exemption only applies to geographic map imagery that reveals land characteristics. The company cited various definitions of “geospatial information” found in federal statutes, USDA documents and Wikipedia.
However, the appellate court said those definitions don’t bear directly on the FOIA exemption and don’t necessarily exclude farm and tract numbers. For example, farm and tract numbers could fall under the federal definitions cited by Telematch, since they’re “tied to a location on the Earth” and “identify the location and boundaries of areas of land,” the ruling said.
Meanwhile, the ordinary meaning of “geospatial information,” as defined by the dictionary and other sources, includes such farm and ranch numbers, according to the appellate court.
The customer numbers assigned to farm operators are also exempt from FOIA disclosure, even though they generally don’t directly identify individuals, the ruling said.
Such numbers can still be “used to ascertain their identities” based on information previously released by USDA that’s easily found online, the ruling said. “Release of further records containing customer numbers thus would allow the public to learn more about the corresponding farm owners.”
Telematch argued the customer numbers would help the public ensure that USDA is accurately calculating subsidies and benefits for farmers.
The appellate court acknowledged that it found this argument persuasive in a 2008 ruling, which determined the public interest outweighed the threat to farmers’ privacy.
Since then, though, a provision passed by Congress in the 2008 Farm Bill “substantially changes our analysis of both sides of the balance,” the appellate court said.
That law created an “absolute prohibition” against divulging information provided by farmers about their land, operations and practices, the ruling said. “Release of customer numbers would allow the public to learn much the same information about farmers’ land and operations, so farmers must also have a robust privacy interest in those numbers.”
