A federal appeals court has ruled that USDA’s tracking information for farmers enrolled in assistance programs is protected from public disclosure.

The USDA’s tracking information for farms receiving financial assistance is exempt from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, according to a federal appeals court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that USDA isn’t required to divulge the numbers it assigns to farms, operators and tracts enrolled in federal agriculture programs.

