Farmers and others in the food supply chain participated in a virtual roundtable last week on the current challenges and what they’d like included in the administration’s trade agenda.
“For dairy, the most important market would definitely be Southeast Asia,” said Doug Chapin, chairman of Michigan Milk Producers and owner of Chapin Family Farms in Remus, Mich.
“Probably the most important factor right now is we feel we’re falling behind a lot of our competitors in new trade agreements and we have to do more to increase access for U.S. ag and dairy in that marketplace,” he said.
Southeast Asia is also a top priority for National Corn Growers Association, said Deb Gangwish, an NCGA board member and a corn, seed corn and soybean grower in Shelton, Neb.
“We also believe in maintaining, nurturing ... the markets we do have and expand in any way we can,” she said.
Barriers to U.S. ethanol are another huge issue, she said.
Fernando Soberanes, director of Long Beach operations for Giumarra Companies, said getting the ports a little less congested would be great.
“Logistics this upcoming season for us is the biggest hurdle to cross over. We’re expecting it to be the hardest season yet,” he said.
As for markets, Southeast Asia and other Asian markets is where his company has seen declines in grape exports.
“Those are some of the highest-paid markets, so it would be great to be able to increase that,” he said.
Getting back into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is the biggest issue for National Pork Producers Council, said Howard “A.V.” Roth, Jr., NPPC past president and owner of Roth Feeder Pig Inc., in Wauzeka, Wis.
Southeast Asia is the fastest growing market for pork, and more countries are joining CPTPP, he said.
“NPPC and United States needs to be in there to fight for right regulations being put on agriculture in these trade deals,” he said.
NPPC is also working with ports to keep animal diseases out of the U.S. to help keep pork trade going, he said.
Manuel Almira, executive director of the Port of Palm Beach, Fla., said, “the first thing that we need is just get rid of COVID.”
He said $2 billion worth of food annually is shipped from the port to countries in the Caribbean. Demand for that food is both local and from passengers from cruise ships, but the cruising industry has really taken a hit with the pandemic, he said.
Getting rid of COVID would get cruising back up to speed and get consumption to previous levels, he said.
In addition to rejoining CPTPP, a top priority should be the multilateral process at the World Trade Organization, said Joe Glibber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute, former USDA chief economist and former chief agriculture negotiator with the U.S. Trade Representative.
In particular, the U.S. needs to try to resolve the immediate crisis with the WTO’s appellate body decision.
“The system is essentially broken,” he said.
The U.S. has taken a lot of cases to WTO when it doesn’t believe trading partners are acting according to the trade rules. It’s a really important forum to get things corrected, he said.
The roundtable was hosted by Farmers for Free Trade. To view a recording of the roundtable, go to https://youtu.be/tKgWCz4Fsjc