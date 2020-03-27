USDA’s Risk Management Agency announced on Friday it is authorizing additional flexibility in crop insurance requirements and working through approved insurance providers to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements.
The agency is enabling producers to send notifications and reports electronically, extending the date for production reports and providing additional time and deferring interest on premiums and other payments.
RMA staff are working with insurance providers and customers by phone, mail and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers.
Producers may send notifications and reports electronically for written agreement issues, acreage and production reporting and upcoming deadlines to buy crop insurance.
Notice of the policyholder’s election may be provided over the phone with appropriate documentation of the call or using electronic methods followed by their confirmation of the election in writing using a signed, or e-signed, form no later than July 15.
For the 2020 crop year, insurance providers may accept production reports through the earlier of the acreage reporting date (ARD) or 30 days after the production reporting date (PRD) for crops insured under the Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions with a PRD of March 15 or later.
Generally, the PRD for those crops is the earlier of the ARD or 45 days after the cancellation date.
Insurance providers are authorized to provide additional time for policyholders to make payment of premium and administrative fees.
Interest accrual on premium payments and administrative fees will be waived to the earliest of an additional 60 days from the scheduled payment due date or the termination date on policies with premium billing dates between March 1 and April 30.
Insurance providers are also authorized to provide additional time for policyholders to make payment for Written Payment Agreements due between March 1 and April 30. Payments may be extended up to 60 days from the scheduled payment due date and considered a timely payment.
Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents by phone or email about conducting business remotely.
For the most current updates on available services, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.