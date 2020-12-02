Increasing concentration in the U.S. and global food systems has resulted in negative impacts on farmers, workers, communities, consumers and the environment, according to a new report commissioned by Family Farm Action Alliance.
The alliance describes itself as a "national research, policy development, market innovator and advocacy organization."
The sociologists behind the report focused on the structure of the food system and its social and ecological impacts and were keenly interested in the distribution of power, said Mary Hendrickson, a sociologist at the University of Missouri and lead author of "The Food System: Concentration and Its Impacts."
That power determines who decides where and which foods will be produced, who produces them and how and who will eat them, she said during a webinar on the report’s findings.
“These decisions have been concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people over time as our food system has consolidated,” she said.
“We feel we have to address the issue if we’re going to feed humanity in the future,” she said.
Global market concentration in agricultural inputs has the top four companies in each sector controlling market share of 65% for agrochemicals, 58% for animal pharmaceuticals, 50% for seeds, 45% for farm equipment and 33% for synthetic fertilizers.
Farmers across the globe have fewer suppliers, and some of the same firms dominate in both the seed and agrochemical sectors, she said.
When farmers go to sell their products, they also face consolidated markets, she said.
For example, the top four companies in the U.S. in each sector control 80% of soybean processing, 73% of beef processing, 67% of pork processing and 54% of chicken processing.
Some of the same firms are in the top four in meat and poultry processing, and some are foreign-owned and operate globally, she said.
“What you’re starting to see is this is a global system that is concentrating globally,” she said.
Market concentration is also at the consumer level, with 45% of grocery sales in the U.S. moving through Walmart, Kroger, Costco and Albertsons, she said.
“So it’s not just a farm issue, it’s also an issue across the food chain and for consumers as well,” she said.
The sociologists were really concerned with the social and ecological impacts of the food system, and the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more apparent that farmers, workers and the environment are all interconnected, she said.
“When a problem hits one part, it quickly engulfs all the others. And we saw that in meatpacking,” she said.
When COVID hit and workers got sick, it had implications down the line, she said.
“What this means is the system is fragile, and we have to think of ways it can become more resilient,” she said.
The situation with meatpacking plants during the pandemic caused farmers to euthanize at least 300,000 hogs. That represents 29,000 tons of pork that never reached consumers. In addition to destroying hogs and the food waste, it was a waste of water and feed and could have impacted water quality and soil from growing the feed, she said.
“This I think shows the fragility of our food chain and where we’re going to have to pay attention if we’re going to make it more resilient,” she said.
The 28-page report laid out the structure and impacts of the food system to provide a framework for making it more democratic, equitable, ecological and resilient.