For decades, the U.S. steel industry has faced job losses, mill closures and foreign competition.
But in 2021, the industry is experiencing a dramatic comeback with steel prices at record highs — good for steel makers, but challenging for agricultural equipment manufacturers and farmers.
"Steel is higher than ever price-wise in history," said Travis Cox, vice president of operations for Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment, which produces corral panels, feeders and other equipment. "Companies like ours all over the United States are having to pay these super high prices, and there's no negotiation. It's a textbook example of supply and demand."
Evidence of the steel boom can be seen in the S&P 500, where Nucor, the country's largest steel producer, has been a top-performing stock for months.
There are many reasons for the price increase, according to experts.
Trump-era tariffs on foreign steel shifted the balance of power from buyers to sellers. The pandemic, combined with new steelmaking techniques, led to production disruptions right when a nationwide scramble for building materials catapulted demand. Freight and labor expenses have further contributed to high prices.
The biggest concern, agricultural manufacturers say, is that, much like the meatpacking industry, the steel industry is experiencing major consolidation after many long-timers have gone bankrupt, leaving fewer players with more power. Goldman Sachs predicts that by 2023, about 80% of U.S. steel production will be under the control of five companies.
Ag manufacturers and retailers are already feeling the impacts.
Cox, of Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment, estimates prices have increased 24-32% across his industry in 2021.
"You can hardly raise prices fast enough to cover what's going on," he said.
Lead times are also challenging. Cox said he's buying material 8 to 16 weeks in advance.
What's surprising, he said, is farmers are still buying, which he believes is because of stimulus checks and other government payouts.
Tim Robinson, a buyer for Coastal Farm & Ranch stores, said Coastal has had to raise prices on steel products four times already in 2021: about a 10% increase each time.
Robinson has also faced supply delays. The stores, he said, are now receiving some products ordered last November and December, and he's about to place orders for the first quarter of next year. Forecasting that far in advance, he said, is "very challenging."
Sam Bugarsky, CEO of Wilco Farm Stores, said his lead times are double or triple what they've been in the past, and the high cost of steel has cut into profit margins.
The steel shortage has also challenged Wilco's own projects. The company is opening a new store in Yakima, Wash., this fall, but Bugarsky said it's been hard to secure building materials for the new facility.
Tractor manufacturers, too, are facing production challenges.
Jennifer Hartmann, spokeswoman for John Deere, declined to comment this week on steel prices. Some information, however, can be gleaned from the company's public records. Earlier this year, John Deere noted in its annual corporate outlook that surging steel prices and elevated freight rates could cost the company $500 million during fiscal year 2021.
Nearly every company the Capital Press talked to said product demand is still strong, but it's clear that farmers are suffering from higher equipment costs.
President Joe Biden is in discussions with the European Union about global steel markets, and some pandemic-related challenges appear to be softening, but experts predict steel prices will likely remain elevated into 2022.