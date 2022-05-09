U.S. agricultural equipment giant AGCO was the victim of a ransomware attack last week that has impacted production.
The Georgia-based company said in a statement May 6 it expects its business operations will be "adversely affected for several days and potentially longer" depending on how quickly the company is able to repair its systems.
The production slowdown comes during a crucial planting season for agriculture and at a time when the pandemic and supply chain problems have already created a massive backlog in production of agricultural equipment.
Although AGCO said the attack "has impacted some of its production facilities," it did not specify how many production facilities or what percentage of total production volume was affected.
Whatever the scale of the attack, it was targeted at a big company.
AGCO has 42 manufacturing locations worldwide and 1,810 dealerships in North America. The company sells tractors, foragers, combines, smart farming technologies and other equipment. Several major brands are in AGCO's brand portfolio, including Massey Ferguson. In 2021, the company had net sales of $11.1 billion.
AGCO has not yet named a suspect in the attack or disclosed whether any data was stolen, but the company said it is investigating.
"AGCO is still investigating the extent of the attack," said Greg Peterson, vice president of investor relations for the company.
Peterson told the Capital Press he doesn't have any further detail to share at this time.
"We will give updates when we have new information," Peterson wrote in an email.
This isn't the first time a major agricultural business has been the target of a ransomware attack. Cyberattacks on ag-related businesses have increased in recent years, according to officials.
Last year alone, JBS USA, a subsidiary of the world's largest meat processor, was hit by an organized cyberattack, followed by ransomware attacks on at least three Midwest grain handlers along with other farming-related companies.
After the JBS hack, USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack acknowledged that disruptive cyberattacks are likely a "new reality" for the food system.
USDA isn't the only agency that has noticed the uptick in ag-targeted cyber-crimes.
The FBI last month issued a statement warning that ransomware attacks on agricultural businesses such as cooperatives have intensified and may be more likely during planting and harvest seasons, when cyber actors can strategically cause the most financial loss and negatively impact the food supply chain.