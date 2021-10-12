WASHINGTON, D.C. — Farmers nationwide have expressed concern over potential changes to U.S. tax rates proposed in President Biden's "Build Back Better" package, the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill currently in Congress.
The proposal, if passed in its current form, would lift the top corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%, hike the capital gains tax rate from 20% to 25%, limit deductions farmers currently benefit from and double the number of farms that would be subject to the estate tax.
"Farmers and ranchers are already worried about inflation eating into what little margins they may have had," said Dustin Sherer, director of congressional relations at the American Farm Bureau Federation. "Then you talk about a bunch of tax increases in a fragile economic time, and they're rightly still worried."
Bryan Harper, fifth-generation farmer and Oregon hazelnut grower, said the proposed tax changes could hurt his business and future generations of his family.
"What am I going to do if these tax increases pass?" said Harper.
Realistically, the $3.5 trillion bill is unlikely to go anywhere without significant amendments. Nevertheless, agricultural leaders say farmers should know what's in the proposal.
Inside the bill
Sherer said there are three parts of the legislation Farm Bureau finds most troubling.
The first "concerning" part, he said, is a proposed increase in the capital gains tax rate from 20% to 25%. The capital gains tax is a tax paid on the profit made from selling certain assets.
"Farming is a capital-intensive undertaking, right? So anytime you're looking for an increase in the capital gains rate, farmers' and ranchers' ears are gonna perk up," said Sherer.
Farm Bureau's second major concern is over a proposal to put a $500,000 cap on an existing tax deduction, Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 199A currently allows non-corporate taxpayers to deduct up to 20% of qualified income. This proposal would shrink that tax deduction which many small business owners rely on.
Finally, the bill would reduce the estate tax exemption. The U.S. estate tax is a tax paid by a person who inherits property from someone who has died.
A law passed in 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, doubled the estate tax exemption from $5.6 million to $11.18 million. This enhanced exemption is set to sunset at the end of 2025, but the reconciliation bill would end the exemption at the end of 2021.
"The Farm Bureau believes that the estate tax should be repealed altogether, but short of that, our position is that we should make that enhanced exemption permanent," said Sherer. "This (bill) would more than double the number of farms that would be subject to the estate tax."
Watching Congress
The reconciliation bill isn't likely to pass with its existing language for a few reasons.
First, the bill doesn't have the votes. Progressives are pushing for its passage, but the reconciliation bill faces pushback from moderate Democrats, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who have said they won't consider the bill unless it is pared down.
"Ignoring the fiscal consequences of our policy choices will create a disastrous future for the next generation of Americans," Manchin wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal this fall.
It's not clear yet how much the moderate senators are willing to compromise.
It's also unclear how much progressives are willing to alter the bill's language. On Oct. 11, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats could consider slashing pieces of Biden's economic plan to push it through Congress.
Which pieces will get slashed — and which will remain intact — remains to be seen.