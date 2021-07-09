Negativity and uncertainty in farm country took a toll on producer confidence in the agricultural economy in June as measured by the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer.
The gloomier perspective was driven by how producers feel about their farm financial performance, said Jim Mintert, director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture.
That index fell 30 points from May to June and 42 points from April to June, he said during the latest Ag Barometer podcast.
That suggests producers were projecting crop prices to continue to drop over the summer and be potentially weaker at harvest, he said.
“This kind of spilled over into the capital investment index,” he said.
That index dropped from 65 in May to 54 in June (relative to a baseline average index of 100). What’s interesting is the reading is about 10% below June 2020. From his perspective, the investment environment today looks a lot better than a year ago, he said.
“Yet the index doesn’t really support that idea,” he said.
Follow up questions on investments in farm equipment and construction might shed some light on producer sentiment, he said.
“What we seem to be picking up is people are a lot more negative on the construction of grain bins and buildings than they are on farm machinery,” he said.
The percentage of producers who plan to reduce investments in construction of buildings and grain bins was 61% in June compared with 58% in May. The percentage who plan to increase investments in construction was 9% compared with 14% in May.
“If we look at farm machinery, it’s a different story,” he said.
The percentage of producers who plan to reduce purchases of farm equipment was 44% in June compared with 46% in May. Those who plan to hold purchases constant went up to 45% in June verses 40% in May. Those who plan to increase purchases did fall, from 14% in May to 10% in June.
“But that’s a different set of numbers than what we’re seeing on buildings and grain bins and maybe more supportive of the kind of information we’re picking up from people like auctioneers who are reporting very strong prices at farm auctions for used machinery, tight supplies of new equipment,” he said.
Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center, said the breakdown on machinery investment could change as producers get closer to realizing a crop. If yields are close to trend, producers will be more positive about purchases, he said.
“If prices stay where they are currently at, I can’t help but believe there’ll be quite a few people that are constant or increase their purchases this fall,” he said.
One of the challenges is trying to figure out if people are holding back because they can’t get new machinery, Mintert said.
In addition machinery prices are strong with not much discounting being offered, he said.
“On the construction side, one of the concerns has to be the rapid run-up in constructions costs,” he said.
Investment intentions are also likely influenced by rising input costs and increasing cash rental rates on farmland.