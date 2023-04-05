While rising interest rates, inflation and high input costs will surely affect producers’ bottom line, most farmers and ranchers are in a good position to weather the challenges, a banker says.
Higher interest rates won’t really affect loans on the books for real estate and equipment because they’re typically at a fixed rate. But interest rates are going to hit producers in their operating lines of credit, said Vince Bailey, chief credit officer with Farm Credit Mid-America.
Inflation is impacting a lot of things today, and producers are concerned about input costs. Land costs are also top of mind for most producers today, he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
“When land values go up like they have here recently, typically cash rents are going to follow that. Those cash rents can be sticky on the backside of a cycle when that comes back down,” he said.
Producers are also concerned with equipment costs and availability. It’s been hard to find new equipment, and costs have risen significantly over the last three years, he said.
They’re also concerned about labor availability and costs, he said.
“They’re competing for that labor like anyone else is today. When you can find it, you’re going to have to pay for that. But it’s also hard to find somebody that’s got an ag background that can come in and be comfortable with what they’re doing,” he said.
Other concerns include the rapid change in technology. That’s across all of agriculture but on the grain side, technology coming in is outdated very quickly, he said.
“So they’re looking at how do I manage that. As a lender, we’re concerned about that as well” as it applies to collateral quality, obsolescence and how quickly it returns full value to the producer, he said.
But producers’ financial statements are in really good shape and they’re sitting on a lot of liquidity, a lot of working capital, he said.
“We’ve had three record years of net farm income. We’re probably going to have another really good year in 2023,” he said.
Most producers who have been around a while are talking about cycles and whether agriculture is at the top of the cycle, and he thinks the industry is very close to that. On the backside of the cycle, producers will start to use the liquidity they’ve built, he said.
From his company’s perspective, the overall structure in agriculture is very good, he said.
“Our asset quality is as good as it’s ever been,” he said.
But while producers are always optimistic and wanting to grow, there’s a sense of caution out there today. Many are well positioned to grow, but they’re sitting back and saying this doesn’t feel quite right and they don’t want to leverage things too far, he said.
Some of the things he’ll be watching are actions by the Federal Reserve and the impact on the general economy, as well as economic cycles and potential recession. He’ll also be watching whether agriculture is leveraging too aggressively at the top of the cycle and whether the industry has grown the fixed-cost structure too high for producers.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.