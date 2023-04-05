cash (copy)

While producers are impacted by inflation, higher interest rates and increased input costs, bankers say farmers in general have the liquidity to weather the challenges.

 Capital Press file photo

While rising interest rates, inflation and high input costs will surely affect producers’ bottom line, most farmers and ranchers are in a good position to weather the challenges, a banker says.

Higher interest rates won’t really affect loans on the books for real estate and equipment because they’re typically at a fixed rate. But interest rates are going to hit producers in their operating lines of credit, said Vince Bailey, chief credit officer with Farm Credit Mid-America.

