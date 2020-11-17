Brent Gloy and David Widmar, economists and cofounders of Agricultural Economic Insights, have begun a podcast project to explore the 1980s farm financial crisis in the context of current conditions.
“Escaping 1980” is a seven-episode series reflecting on the causes, influences and lasting effects of the 1980s farm crisis and the lessons that can be learned and applied today.
On the one hand, there are similarities between the recent farm economy and the challenges of the 1980s. Those similarities include a significant decline in net farm income, climbing levels of farm debt and conditions souring with a major trading partner, the economists said on their website.
On the other hand, some conditions — such as interest rates — could not be more different, they said.
The series is hosted by journalist Sarah Mock.
The first episode is available now at https://aei.ag/escaping1980/. New episodes will be released weekly.