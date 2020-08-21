As U.S. trade authorities deepen their investigations into allegations of foreign phosphate "dumping" that harms domestic manufacturers, farm groups worry retaliatory tariffs may increase prices for the key fertilizer.
The Mosaic Co., a Florida-based fertilizer producer, has alleged that phosphate shipments from Morocco and Russia are flooding the market, depressing prices for U.S. fertilizer companies.
“While the domestic industry was forced to curtail production and close facilities, low-priced imports continued their surge, capturing an ever-increasing share of the U.S. market at the expense of the domestic industry,” according to Mosaic’s petition to trade regulators.
Meanwhile, the American Farm Bureau Federation and various crop associations are urging U.S. trade authorities not to impose countervailing duties of up to 71.5% on phosphate imports at a time many growers are struggling economically.
“America’s farmers are increasingly concerned about their access to an affordable, competitive supply of this crucial fertilizer,” according to AFBF. “As phosphate fertilizer is a primary nutrient for plant growth for a broad range of crops grown by America’s farmers, price increases due to the application of import duties will soon impact their planting decisions.”
Countervailing duties are justified when imports are “dumped” on the U.S. market at less than fair value to the detriment of domestic companies, which is determined by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission.
The International Trade Commission recently found there’s a “reasonable indication” that the U.S. phosphate industry is being “materially injured” by imports from Morocco and Russia, which means the agency will shift into the final phase of its investigation.
Last month, the Commerce Department also determined the Mosaic company has provided enough evidence for the agency to start its own antidumping investigation into potential subsidies for phosphate producers in Morocco and Russia.
According to Mosaic, the governments in those countries provide “various forms” of financial support for their phosphate industries, including “artificially cheap debt and specific tax breaks,” as well access to “phosphate rock mining rights on below-market terms.”
The effect has been a 48% increase in phosphate imports from those countries between 2017 and 2019, from 2.1 million short tons to 3.1 million short tons per year, according to Mosaic. Morocco accounts for about 61% of phosphate shipments to the U.S., while Russia accounts for about 15%.
The average value per short ton of phosphate from Morocco and Russian fell from $390 in 2018 to $343 in 2019, a 12% decrease, according to Mosaic’s petition. The price pressure has forced the closure of a phosphate facility in Louisiana owned by the Nutrien fertilizer company and a Florida facility owned by Mosaic.
The OCP Group, a major Moroccan phosphate producer implicated in the investigations, argues that U.S. phosphate manufacturers have been consolidating long before imports from Morocco rose to substantial levels.
“Twenty years ago, there were 12 domestic producers; by 2017, there were just 4,” the company said in written testimony.
The Moroccan manufacturer also claimed that price changes for phosphate have been driven by fluctuations in the global market, as well as planting decisions affecting farmer demand for fertilizer.
PhosAgro, a Russian phosphate manufacturer, argued that Mosaic is experiencing production problems unrelated to competition from imports, as evidenced by the company’s reduced exports of fertilizer to foreign countries.
PhosAgro also urged trade regulators to closely examine the impact of regional weather conditions and commodity crop markets.
“In general, seasonality effects cause high volatility for phosphate fertilizer sales and prices can vary on a weekly and monthly basis,” according to PhosAgro’s testimony. “Also, prices on agricultural products such as corn, wheat, soy beans have impact on demand and prices of phosphate fertilizers.”