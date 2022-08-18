More Americans are doing their food shopping at home, a new survey has found.
Total online grocery sales for July jumped 17% year over year to $7.8 billion, driven by inflationary pressures and strong demand for delivery and pickup services triggered by continuing COVID-19 concerns, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey.
During July, more than 68 million households — 41% of all U.S. households — went online to buy groceries, a 3% gain compared to a year ago.
However, only the pickup and delivery segments benefited from the increased demand. The pickup user segment expanded more than 5% and the delivery segment expanded nearly 4%, while the ship-to-home segment shrank about 4%.
“COVID-19 concerns coupled with inflation have forced a tradeoff between two fundamental desires for shoppers — not getting infected and not paying more than necessary,” David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click, said in a report on the July survey.
“While online shopping — especially delivery — costs more than in-store shopping, using an online service may help prevent illness, which could cost more in the long term due to lost wages and other life complications,” he said.
The research found that only 20% of households were “not at all concerned” about catching COVID-19, and 36% of those households indicated using a grocery pickup or delivery service during the past month.
As concern increased, usage rates rose.
The crosswinds caused by inflation and COVID also likely help to explain shifts in where consumers are shopping online for groceries.
Compared to July of last year, mass-market retailers such as Walmart, which appeal to more cost-conscious shoppers, experienced an increase of a little over 1% in the number of monthly users while the base of grocery stores contracted by more than 10%.
Inflation’s impact was visible in spending as the average order value aggregated across all three receiving methods — pickup, delivery and ship-to-home — grew 11% on a year-over-year basis.
Delivery reported the largest average order value increase, growing 13% versus a year earlier, followed by ship-to-home, which was up 9% and pickup, which was up 5%. The average order value for pickup and delivery climbed 9% in grocery and 10% in mass-market retailers compared to July 2021.
The monthly order frequency edged up 3% for online grocery orders in July. The gain, however, was not evenly distributed.
Pickup order frequency increased by 10%; delivery order frequency rose 8%; and ship-to-home order frequency dropped 9%.
The likelihood that an online grocery shopper will use the same service again within the next month remained stable at 64%.
“Online customers are highly motivated by convenience, and pickup offers customers a higher degree of convenience and control at a lower cost than delivery,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO at Mercatus.
“My advice to regional grocers is to use your store locations to your competitive advantage and promote pickup services to your delivery customers,” she said.
