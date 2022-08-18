Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press (copy)

A recent survey found that consumers increasingly choose to order groceries for delivery or to pick up at stores. 

More Americans are doing their food shopping at home, a new survey has found.

Total online grocery sales for July jumped 17% year over year to $7.8 billion, driven by inflationary pressures and strong demand for delivery and pickup services triggered by continuing COVID-19 concerns, according to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey.

