The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 spends billions of dollars on programs related to agriculture and rural communities. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Just before funding for the federal government was set to expire on Dec. 23, Congress passed and President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a government shutdown.

The package, called the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, will fund the federal government through next September.

