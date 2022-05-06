The unprecedented spike in nitrogen fertilizer prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appears to have hit its limit, but costs are expected to remain elevated.
After reaching the record-breaking level of $940 per short ton in late March, the price of urea has fallen to roughly $650 per short ton in the U.S. wholesale market along the Gulf of Mexico.
That wholesale plunge hasn’t done much good for Northwest farmers, since the product isn’t reaching them due to railroad transportation problems, said Tom Wimmer, chief operating officer at Marion Ag Service, an Oregon farm supplier.
“It hasn’t affected us on the West Coast yet,” Wimmer said. “The price is still inflated over here.”
Nitrogen prices have probably hit their ceiling, at least for now, but it’s unlikely farmers will be eager to replenish their inventories with costs still so high, he said.
They’re more likely to operate “hand-to-mouth” and buy only what they need, Wimmer said. “I think it’s going to be a wait-and-see game.”
Experts say soaring prices in early 2022 were simply unsustainable for urea, a benchmark fertilizer that’s considered to set prices for other forms of nitrogen.
“It was a case of prices going up too much and too quickly,” said Deepika Thapliyal, senior editor at the ICIS market analysis firm.
Spring demand for nitrogen and other fertilizers will soon taper off in the U.S. while China is tentatively re-entering the export market for urea, reducing the likelihood of another sharp price surge, experts say.
“We don’t see prices coming back up, but they may stabilize,” Thapliyal said. “I think the highs are behind us.”
However, it’s unlikely that urea prices will continue steeply dropping, given the volatile geopolitical conditions and rising inflation rates across the world.
“The markets are still quite supportive,” Thapliyal said.
Urea prices are closely associated with natural gas, a key input that increased in price when Russia — a major supplier — was economically sanctioned for starting the war in Ukraine.
Even so, nitrogen is still subject to seasonal forces.
Fertilizer prices in the U.S. generally tend to flatten in June with the end of planting, said Mark Milam, a senior editor with ICIS.
The urea price may rise moderately again this spring but won’t likely approach the levels seen earlier in the year, he said.
“Once we’re done with the season, it’s like our balloon has popped,” Milam said.
After farmers finish spring fertilizer applications, wholesale urea will probably trade at roughly $500 per short ton, he said.
The amount of urea purchased by India, a major center of global demand, will influence specific prices, with the impact becoming clearer by mid-May, experts said.
Higher prices can be considered the “new normal,” since fertilizers aren’t likely to fall to the lows seen during the early coronavirus epidemic, said Julie Meehan, managing editor of fertilizers at ICIS.
Due to the economic shock that resulted from the outbreak, urea prices fell to about $200 per short ton in 2020.
As global events have demonstrated in recent years, fertilizer markets are prone to turbulence, Meehan said.
“Every corner you turn, there’s so much uncertainty,” she said.