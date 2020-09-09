Farmers are seeking change in the upcoming presidential election no matter who is elected, the leader of the National Farmers Union says.
"Any characterization right now that rural America and farmers are somehow either red or blue, I think is really missing the point," said Rob Larew, president of the organization. "Right now, farmers and ranchers are in the red. They need change no matter who is in there. This is not a system that is sustainable."
During an NFU press conference Sept. 8, Larew pointed to the loss of farms and weakened rural communities across the U.S.
It's unclear whether Republican or Democrat messages are well-received by farmers, Larew said.
Many of the union's members might find Joe Biden's rural vision "compelling," while the Trump administration's vision for the next term is less clear, he said.
"We know that on immigration, we expect kind of more of the same — that's not necessarily positive for farmers who care about farmworkers and want to make sure there's good ag employment solutions," he said.
The Trump administration has cited efforts to provide regulatory relief, but Larew doesn't think that's the top-of-mind issue for farmers weighed down by financial woes, bankruptcy concerns or more debt.
"I hear a lot of discussion about these tried-and-true things," he said. "I think for a lot of folks, they are simply going to be looking at where they are at now, are they better or worse and what do they want to see going forward?"
NFU members will participate in the organization's virtual legislative fly-in the week of Sept. 14.
The agenda includes meetings with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and chairman of the the House Agriculture Committee, and other lawmakers.
Larew was initially concerned that the pandemic and busy schedules might mean fewer farmers participating in the fly-in, but nearly 400 are expected to take part.
"It really speaks to all the challenges that are out there," he said, citing low prices, trade wars, bad weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, which came during what was supposed to be a year for economic recovery.
The pandemic has made corporate controls over markets and a high concentration of power within the agricultural system evident, Larew said.
"Right now we are in a system which is very dependent on government payments, which is not in anyone's best interest," he said. "The concern comes when government steps in and further exacerbates the already encumbered market conditions by consolidation, and applies help most dramatically to those least vulnerable and the largest."
Lawmakers will be encouraged to set policies to address chronic oversupply and build resilience in local and regional markets, and strengthen antitrust laws to undo the high level of concentration, he said.
The NFU's members will review pandemic relief so far and identify remaining needs, Larew said. He called for focus on where payments are going and the size of operations receiving them.
"We think it's a mistake to have such a large amount of resources going to so few farms," he said.
The NFU has 200,000 members who are family farmers, fishers and ranchers.