The National Farmers Union is calling on Congress to work with farmers and ranchers to increase competition across the industry.

NFU is calling for a competition title in the next farm bill. It would have provisions that improve transparency and price discovery in cattle markets, strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act, ensure farmers’ right to repair, reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling and ease regulatory burdens for diversified food processing.

