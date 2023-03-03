The National Farmers Union is calling on Congress to work with farmers and ranchers to increase competition across the industry.
NFU is calling for a competition title in the next farm bill. It would have provisions that improve transparency and price discovery in cattle markets, strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act, ensure farmers’ right to repair, reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling and ease regulatory burdens for diversified food processing.
“Family farmers and ranchers are particularly vulnerable to the effects of inflation,” Rob Larew, NFU president, said in testimony last week before the House Agriculture Committee.
“Supply chain disruptions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rapid shifts in demand and supply backlogs from the pandemic and the lingering effects of trade disputes with China have all set the stage for rising costs for farmers and ranchers,” he said.
These inflationary pressures are intensified by a lack of market competition in the food system, he said.
“We have few buyers and sellers to choose from,” he said.
As of 2019, the top four companies in the cattle trade controlled 85% of the market. For pork, that was 67% and for broiler chickens it was 53%, he said.
“There’s also heavy concentration in markets for corn and soybean seeds, herbicides and pesticides. For tractors and other farm machinery, just three companies dominate the market,” he said.
“With such little competition, the opportunity for market manipulation and unfairness is greatly intensified, and this adds to inflationary pressure," he said.
The major farm equipment manufacturers continue to deny access to software tools to make repairs, and a mega-merger between Kroger and Albertsons is expected to drive consolidation among processors, wholesalers and distributors, he said.
“We must create fairer and more competitive markets that drive innovation, increase choice and decrease costs and boost prices for crops and livestock,” he said.
He also relayed concerns over regulation.
“NFU believes family farmers and ranchers should be allowed to do what we do best: sustainably produce food, feed, fiber and fuel. Regulations, when needed, should be science-based, size- and risk-appropriate, clear and only implemented after thorough feedback,” he said.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen, he said.
“For example, confusing regulations and court decisions regarding the definition of ‘Waters of the U.S.’ have made it difficult to comply with the Clean Water Act,” he said.
NFU is also concerned by a potential change in the longstanding policy on labeling crop protection products that could open the door to an impractical patchwork of labeling requirements that aren’t science-based, he said.
“One of the greatest sources of uncertainty farmers face is climate change," he said. "We’re on the front lines of climate change, with shifting weather patterns and increasingly severe weather events making farming more unpredictable and difficult.”
He said leadership on climate change is essential, and that’s why NFU is a founding member of the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. Last week, the alliance released farm bill recommendations for mitigating climate change and to make the farm and food system more resilient.
“By working together, we can overcome the challenges presented by faulty regulations, mounting uncertainty and inflationary pressures,” he said.
