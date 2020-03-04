Times are “extraordinarily” tough for farmers, and the new leader of the National Farmers Union wants members of Congress to know it.
“They on a daily basis have to deal with a lot of uncertainties, such as weather and so forth,” new president Rob Larew told the Capital Press. “But with these additional pressures, fundamental climate change and the farm economy that’s been impacted by trade disruption, all of these challenges create additional headaches that we just need to get addressed.”
Larew was elected president of the NFU March 2 during the organizaton’s convention in Savannah, Ga. He replaces Roger Johnson, who held the position for 10 years and is retiring.
Larew has been senior vice president of public policy and communications for the group since 2016.
The NFU has 200,000 members.
“It’s one of the most effective grassroots organizations,” Larew said. “Everything really is driven from the farm up.”
He worked over 22 years in Congress and the USDA, most recently as staff director of the House Committee on Agriculture.
Larew sees his job as representing farmers’ top priorities to Congress.
“I will be out there as much as possible, always listening on the ground and speaking up where necessary, even when it’s uncomfortable,” he said. “We need some hope out there, we need champions and I will do everything I can to be that.”
Priorities include:
• The farm economy. “Many farmers have to year after year produce a crop or milk, whatever their products might be, at a loss,” Larew said. “It’s just not sustainable.”
The NFU offered training during the conference for leaders to look for signs of stress within their communities.
“A lot of farmers already do a good job of checking in on their neighbors,” Larew said. “It’s trying to engage in this conversation in a much more open way, getting help.”
• Climate change. “We’ve seen disaster upon disaster, whether it’s drought or flooding,” Larew said. The NFU’s members are looking for ways they can be involved in mitigating climate change.
• Consolidation in agriculture. “With so many large input companies now merged, and even within our co-ops ... (it) has the effect of giving farmers fewer choices, typically higher prices because there’s a lack of competition and less innovation.”
Larew said farmers must dispel the myth that the consolidation is inevitable and part of a natural cycle.
“We have policies on the books, the laws that we have in place right now — there are intentional decisions being made which accelerate this,” he said. “When you have companies ... considering merging, there is no true effect of what that will mean to the farmers as part of that consideration. Right now, it’s really, ‘Is this going to change the ultimate consumer’s price for food or something like that?’ If it’s ultimately decided that it’s not going to have a significant impact on the final consumer, they may move ahead with it.”
The NFU hopes to restore a more thorough review of the effect of consolidation on the entire supply chain.
Larew’s farm in West Virginia has been in the family for more than 200 years. His involvement with the farm is as a landowner. The farm is managed by tenants.
He got his degree in dairy science and studied agronomy.
“I had every intention of milking cows and here I am, trying to get Congress to do right by farmers,” he said.
Risk and uncertainty are “inherent” in farming. But Larew says the NFU, and the next Farm Bill, need to address the additional uncertainties placed on farmers by government actions, such as the trade wars, lack of action on climate mitigation and Market Facilitation Program or trade assistance payments that he said have not necessarily been fairly applied, with constantly shifting rules.
“It’s really about trying to eliminate as many of those unnatural uncertainties and risks as farmer face the ones that naturally come with farming,” he said.