SPOKANE, Wash. — When Craig Madsen left his job as a range conservationist for USDA to start his own goat grazing business, he recalls some people thought he was crazy.
“It took a while to get people to realize it’s not a dumb idea to use goats to do vegetation work,” said Madsen.
When he started his Spokane-based business, Healing Hooves, in 2000, Madsen struggled to get work. Twenty-two years later, he’s so inundated with requests he turns many down.
“There’s more demand than supply,” said Madsen.
The past six years, the shepherd has seen increased interest in targeted grazing, especially after goats were credited with helping save the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library from a California wildfire in 2019 by eating firebreaks around the building.
Today, Madsen often charges $700 to $1,000 per day for his services. He has done projects for private landowners, colleges, golf courses, homeowners associations, the City of Spokane and federal agencies.
Experts say the demand Madsen is experiencing reflects a broader trend. Interest in using cattle, sheep and goats for targeted grazing is intensifying. Both the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are exploring the tool along with new technologies and policies that could prove transformational.
Though targeted grazing is gaining momentum, the practice faces opposition from anti-grazing organizations, and even supporters say it carries logistical challenges.
“I think it’s the wave of the future. It’ll just take time to learn about it and find the right ways to go,” said Jeff Rose, manager of the BLM’s district office in Burns, Ore.
What is targeted grazing?
David Bohnert, who directs Oregon State University’s Eastern Oregon Agricultural Research Station in Burns, defines targeted or prescribed grazing as “grazing to address a specific land management objective.”
While general grazing focuses on livestock nutrition, targeted grazing is about achieving vegetative or landscape goals: for example, controlling weeds or creating fuel breaks.
General and prescribed grazing aren’t mutually exclusive, said Chad Boyd, research leader for USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in Burns; general grazing may help reduce fuels as a secondary benefit even if that’s not the primary goal.
“There’s some overlap,” said Boyd.
Federal agency goals
Suzanne Flory, spokeswoman for the Forest Service, said the agency “has asked regional rangeland program managers to start thinking about how grazing can be used to target fine fuels and invasive species.”
Wade Muehlhof, another Forest Service spokesman, said the agency has several targeted grazing projects underway and is reaching out to livestock associations to find ranchers interested in enrolling in grazing contracts through the agency’s System for Award Management.
Brian Hires, a BLM spokesman, said BLM is similarly “expanding its practices to use livestock as a management tool” to remove invasive plants, promote perennial seeding and create firebreaks.
BLM has 10 targeted grazing fuel treatments planned in California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon, and Hires said there will likely be “additional opportunities for contractors.”
Potential benefits
Karen Launchbaugh, rangeland ecology professor at the University of Idaho and president of the International Society for Range Management, said targeted grazing can help manage fuels and invasive weeds.
According to a March 2022 study in the journal Rangelands, moderate grazing pre-fire can reduce litter buildup, increase fuel moisture and, when a fire strikes, reduce its severity.
Kelly Anderson, grazing specialist for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and targeted grazing committee chair for the Society for Range Management, said prescribed grazing can also improve wildlife habitat.
Studies from Oregon State University, the University of Idaho, Journal of Animal Science and Rangelands journal have found that prescribed livestock grazing can improve forage for wild ungulates including elk, mule deer and pronghorn antelope and can improve bird habitats.
Critics remain
Targeted grazing, however, has critics.
“We’re skeptical about targeted grazing as a solution to any of the problems that it’s been proposed for,” said Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project, an environmental organization critical of grazing.
High-intensity targeted grazing often involves overgrazing, said Molvar. Several university studies suggest overgrazing promotes growth of invasive cheatgrass and medusahead while disadvantaging native perennial bunchgrasses.
Molvar said his organization also remains unconvinced that prescribed grazing or burning are effective at preventing out-of-control wildfires.
Though disagreements persist, experts predict new technologies may be game-changers for prescribed grazing and could help forge common ground between opposing groups.
Virtual fencing
Both the Forest Service and BLM are exploring a technology called virtual fencing.
“Grazing and rangeland management (are) changing, with virtual fencing, drones, and there are even now multiple rangeland vegetation modeling programs available to help us manage for drought and fire,” said Flory, of the Forest Service.
Virtual fencing isn’t new, but researchers say the technology has developed to a point in the last five years where it’s now commercially viable.
There are many iterations among several startups.
One company is Vence.
According to Todd Parker, vice president of business development, Vence’s technology works like this: A land manager installs a solar-powered base station, which can cover up to 60,000 acres. The station communicates with GPS collars worn by cattle. If a cow tries to leave a designated area, its collar gives a warning beep. If the cow ignores the beep and leaves the boundary, it’s zapped with a mild electric shock.
Vence is running trials with commercial producers on private, state and federal lands.
Jere Hamel, who manages cattle on 38,000 acres at Six Shooter Ranch in Central Oregon, is an early adopter of Vence technology.
Hamel said that within a day of putting collars on his cows, 90% were trained.
The rancher sees many benefits to virtual fencing: It’s affordable; elk can pass through ranges without toppling physical fences; it’s easy to fence off riparian areas; and Hamel can view where cows are grazing via an app without being on site.
“There has been nothing else that has excited me in the cattle business in the last five years,” said Hamel. “This is the only thing.”
Agencies, too, are experimenting with virtual fencing.
Hires, of the national BLM office, said virtual fences “have made flexibility in grazing easier to implement across landscapes.”
The Forest Service, meanwhile, plans to deploy virtual fences in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest after mid-June to keep cattle from moving between California and Oregon. The agency’s intermountain region — Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Colorado — plans to install virtual fences in 2023.
One potential use of virtual fencing is in regions where wildfire has destroyed fences. For example, virtual boundaries can be used to “fence off” burned areas.
“The potential is just tremendous,” said Bohnert, of OSU.
Remote sensing
The other major technology experts say could transform grazing on public lands is remote sensing technology paired with vegetative modeling software.
Traditionally, range riders have scoped out landscapes to determine priority grazing areas.
“Rangeland monitoring can be so subjective, because you’re only testing a few plots on millions of acres,” said Stacy Davies, who manages Roaring Springs Ranch in Southeastern Oregon. The ranch grazes about 10,000 head of cattle on more than 1 million acres of BLM land, including on some targeted grazing projects.
Remote sensing, paired with modeling software, can help digitize landscape monitoring.
As with virtual fencing, there are several platforms available.
Davies, of Roaring Springs Ranch, uses Open Range Consulting.
Another program is called Rangeland Analysis Program, or RAP, a free platform blending field data, satellite imagery and the cloud-based computing power of Google Earth Engine.
Land managers can use data from RAP to map vegetation and predict fuel buildup across landscapes.
“What it’s predicting is less about fire probability — where it will strike — but rather if it does strike, how severely it will burn,” said Boyd, of USDA.
Experts say the technology helps agencies pick high-priority areas for targeted grazing and eases range riders’ workloads.
Along with technology, agencies are also experimenting with new policies.
Outcome-based grazing
According to Hires, BLM’s spokesman, the agency is set to release new grazing regulations later in 2022 or early in 2023.
BLM, Hires said, “intends to provide increased flexibilities for grazing permits and leases,” which could include more flexibility for on-off dates for permits, number of livestock and pasture rotations.
BLM has been testing these potential policies through pilot projects called Outcome-Based Grazing demonstrations.
Roaring Springs Ranch is among the participants.
“It’s been very helpful,” said Davies, of Roaring Springs Ranch, describing the new flexibilities. “It allows BLM to be much more biologically driven.”
Rather than moving livestock based on pre-set calendar dates, under the pilot program, Davies can move cows based on the landscape’s needs. If there were a grasshopper outbreak, for example, he might pull cows off an allotment sooner; during a cool, wet spring, he might leave cows on an allotment longer than planned.
Though Davies is pleased with the program, he doesn’t anticipate everyone will favor more grazing flexibility.
“(BLM has) been considering more flexibility at a broad scale, but my guess is if they have regs that are too broad, they’ll be tied up in court,” he said.
Potential opposition
Experts say if agencies expand prescribed grazing or increase regulatory flexibilities, anti-grazing groups will probably put up a fight.
Molvar, of Western Watersheds Project, commenting on BLM’s potential changes, said targeted grazing practices “are unproven techniques, so radically expanding them would create a large, uncontrolled experiment.”
Marc Fink, public lands legal director for the Center for Biological Diversity, an organization often involved in litigation against grazing, declined to comment. The center’s website, however, states that “the ecological costs of livestock grazing exceed that of any other western land use.”
Hires, of BLM, said his agency “recognizes that there is always the potential for litigation, and that there is some opposition to using livestock for reducing fuel loads.” BLM plans to educate the public, he said, so that “use of targeted grazing will become more valued and understood by those that are not yet convinced of its use.”
Muehlhof, of the Forest Service, said targeted grazing generally faces less opposition than general grazing.
“We have not seen opposition to this thus far,” he said. “It is our experience that most environmental groups prefer this method for fuels (and) vegetation reduction or removal of noxious weeds over herbicides.”
‘Attitudes are changing’
Despite opposition, many ranchers and researchers say they’re optimistic about the future of targeted grazing, with growing public support and new technologies.
“Attitudes are changing, but the other thing that’s changing is our ability to have information we need to make good decisions at really large spatial scales,” said Boyd, of USDA.
Researchers say if ranchers want to be compensated for targeted grazing services, it may demand more studies to demonstrate the practice’s value. Often, ranchers pay to graze public lands even when they’re performing a service like targeted grazing, though it’s gradually becoming more common for governments to pay for prescribed grazing.
Katie Wollstein, Oregon State University’s regional wildlife fire specialist for Harney and Malheur counties, said if ranchers can demonstrate the service they’re providing is for “the public good,” she would like to see them either get paid or receive cost-share support.
Madsen, who runs the goat grazing service in Spokane, said he prefers projects with state, local and private entities over the federal government partly because they pay better, but he is hopeful federal agencies will place more value on targeted grazing in the future.
Since starting his business two decades ago, Madsen has seen a societal transformation he hopes will continue.
“It’s more acceptable now,” he said. “People see livestock as a tool that can be used in different situations. People even like watching the goats. It’s a joy seeing the animals graze.”