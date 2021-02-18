Any producer or landowner who participates in USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service conservation programs might need to fill out and file a new form with the Farm Service Agency.
Starting this year, all producers and landowners participating or applying to participate in certain NRCS conservation programs must complete form CCC-902, Farm Operating Plan, according to a press release from USDA.
Historically, legal entities could file either the CCC-901, Member Information or the CCC-902 but were not specifically required to file the CCC-902 with FSA.
To ensure FSA and NRCS are properly determining payment eligibility and maximum payment limitations, all customers must now have a CCC-902 on file to establish eligibility.
These changes will not affect participants who already have a Form CCC-902 with a “determined” status recorded with FSA.
Customers that do not have a CCC-902 on file with FSA will be sent a letter in the coming weeks with detailed information on what is needed and how to file the form. The letter requests the form be completed within 30 days of receiving the letter.
For added convenience, USDA is offering options for remote or in-person submission of the CCC-902.
Fiscal year 2021 is considered a transition year to ensure all NRCS program participants can meet this updated filing requirement. Beginning in FY 2022, payments might be impacted if form CCC-902 is not on file.
For more information, see the NRCS National Bulletin 300-21-7 or FSA Notice PL-293.