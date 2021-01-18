USDA on Friday announced $2.3 billion in additional assistance for farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, which was part of last year's CARES Act.
The new assistance makes contract poultry and livestock producers, along with pullet and turfgrass sod producers, now eligible for coronavirus aid. These groups were not previously eligible for CFAP aid. The update also provides additional support — called "top-up payments" — for swine producers who already received some money last year.
USDA estimates that combined, contract poultry, contract hog and swine inventory payments will total almost $2.1 billion.
This new assistance was made possible by the recently passed coronavirus relief package, which allocated $13 billion to the agricultural sector.
Producers have from Jan. 19 to Feb. 26 to submit new applications or change existing applications.
Under the original CFAP plan, farmers who raised animals under a contract for another entity weren't eligible for aid. Poultry, for example, was left out of the original aid package because most poultry farms work on a contract basis. But poultry groups told the Capital Press and USDA that supply chain disruptions early in the pandemic significantly reduced producers' incomes and said they needed financial help.
In response to these requests, USDA Friday announced that contract producers of broilers, turkeys, chicken eggs, laying hens and hogs who suffered a revenue drop in 2020 due to the pandemic are now eligible for assistance.
USDA announced that producers of pullets and turfgrass sod, also previously ineligible for aid, are now also able to apply for CFAP payments. The payment structure, according to USDA, will be similar to sales commodities and the payment rate will vary based on their overall sales.
In addition to the newly eligible categories, swine producers who participated in the first CFAP payments last year will receive an automatic "top-up" payment of $17 per head, which will increase the total payment to $34 per head including last year's payment.
The initial payments to swine producers were originally based on expected sales in the second and third quarters, but farm groups at the time said the payments didn't take into account the huge first quarter sales losses. This top-up payment seeks to rectify that.
These swine producers don't need to take any action but should expect to receive those additional payments soon. Hog farmers who didn't participate in CFAP originally aren't eligible for the top-up payment.
The American Farm Bureau Federation encourages producers who participated in CFAP last year to contact their local USDA Service Center for assistance. Those who are filing new applications should contact their Service Center or call 877-508-8364. Additional information can be found on USDA’s CFAP website.