Across the U.S., school cafeterias are victims of the national supply chain slowdown, leaving nutrition administrators scrambling to make meals for students when orders of processed chicken, bread and even utensils don't show up in time.
The crisis, however, has given local farm-to-school programs a chance to shine. Several Oregon school administrators said they've recently had better luck getting reliable, fresh food from in-state producers compared to food sourced from national, broadline distributors, illustrating the importance and resilience of the farm-to-school pipeline.
"I'm on state and national calls in the farm-to-school movement on a regular basis, and anecdotally, I've heard so many times that the difficulties in getting supplies are with the broadline distributors and the products (administrators) are getting from farther away. The local purchases are not nearly as challenging," said Melina Barker, director of Oregon Farm to School and School Garden Network.
Oregon farm-to-school supply lines, Barker said, appear to be functioning "just as they were, for the most part," while the national food system is struggling.
Across America, labor shortages in recent months have rocked food manufacturers, distributors and shippers. Companies say they don't have enough warehouse workers, truck drivers or employees to work assembly lines.
Amanda Giffi, a spokeswoman for Sodexo, one of the nation's largest school cafeteria suppliers serving millions of students across hundreds of schools, told the Capital Press the company is currently "experiencing shortages in our staffing."
As a result of supply chain disruptions, Giffi said, menus at the schools Sodexo serves "may be modified" to "reflect the availability of ingredients and others supplies."
School nutrition administrators are feeling the impacts.
A back-to-school survey by the School Nutrition Association, representing more than 55,000 school nutrition professionals, found that 97% of program directors are worried about supply chain issues, with 65% citing "serious" concerns.
Cafeteria workers are racing to create new recipes, and when utensils aren't available, to set out finger food options.
USDA and the Oregon Department of Education have issued temporary waivers on nutrition requirements since schools can't always meet normal required nutritional standards.
In Oregon, according to Marc Siegel, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Education, 160 of Oregon's 197 school districts have requested nutritional accommodations.
Although many administrators say in-state producers are proving a more reliable food source during the supply chain crisis, that doesn't mean everything's been easy on the local side. Farm-to-school programs have been hurt by the pandemic and labor shortages, too.
For sanitation reasons, some school districts have chosen not to reopen salad bars — previously one of the most accessible market areas for local producers.
"It's really hit-or-miss on salad bars, which schools are welcoming kids back to salad bars and which aren't," said Giffi of the farm-to-school organization. "That's hard on farmers, because an entry point for farm-to-school is often the salad bar."
During the pandemic, other aspects of farm-to-school programs, including farm field trips and classroom visits from producers, were also canceled, although field trips are gradually resuming.
From 2019 through 2021, according to ODE, sponsors purchased $4.7 million worth of Oregon-grown or processed food, and advocates say they hope farm-to-school programs continue to grow as more people recognize their value and resilience.