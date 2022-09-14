Railroad workers could strike as early as Friday, when a federally mandated cooling off period in negotiations with rail carriers expires.
The negotiations involve 12 labor unions representing 115,000 railroad employees across the country.
The railroads have reached tentative agreements with nine of the 12 unions.
The major holdouts are the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division (SMART-TD).
Those unions want better working conditions, changes to attendance policies and additional paid and scheduled time off.
Recommendations by an emergency board President Biden appointed to help solve the dispute referred those issues to arbitration.
The tentative agreements follow the recommendations of the emergency board. They would raise wages by 24% during a five-year period from 2020 through 2024 and provide a 14.1% wage increase immediately.
They would also provide five annual $1,000 lump sum payments and include adjustments to healthcare premiums, health benefit enhancements and limited changes to work rules.
Numerous agriculture and business groups are urging Congress to take immediate action to implement the emergency board’s contract recommendations if the railroads and labor unions are unable to reach a voluntary agreement.
On Monday, Sens. Richard Burr, R- N.C., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., introduced legislation to implement the recommendations.
The Association of American Railroads is among those calling for congressional action, saying failure to do so could idle more than 7,000 trains a day and trigger retail product shortages, widespread manufacturing shutdowns, job losses and disruptions to hundreds of thousands of passenger rail customers.
The rail carriers announced Friday evening they would begin taking steps to manage and secure hazardous and security-sensitive materials, such as chlorine and fertilizer, as early as Monday.
“Railroads are taking all measures necessary to handle sensitive cargo in accordance with federal regulations to ensure that no such cargo is left on an unattended or unsecured train in the event of a work stoppage due to an impasse in labor negotiations,” the association said in a statement.
The carriers warned other freight customers could also start to experience delayed or suspended service.
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and SMART-TD have not yet responded to a Capital Press request for comment. In a joint statement on Monday, they said the railroads’ embargo on certain types of shipments and possible blockage of other shipments is an effort to provoke congressional action.
“This completely unnecessary attack on rail shippers by these highly profitable Class I railroads is no more than corporate extortion,” they said.
“Rather than gridlock the supply chain by denying shipments and potentially locking our members out next Friday, the railroads should work towards a fair settlement that our members — their employees — would ratify,” they said.
The railroads’ employment policies have forced thousands of employees out of the industry and make it all but impossible to recruit new workers, they said.
“Congress should stay out of the rail dispute and tell the railroads to do what other business leaders do — sit down and bargain a contract that your employees will accept,” they said.
