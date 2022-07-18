The Biden administration has intervened in railroad contract negotiations to block a strike for at least 60 days, temporarily averting what could have become a widespread work stoppage.
July 15, Biden appointed a federal panel, consisting of third-party arbitrators, to help resolve the dispute over railroad worker wages and benefits.
"These disputes threaten substantially to interrupt instate commerce to a degree that would deprive a section of the country of essential transportation service," Biden said in executive order.
The intervention will keep about 115,000 rail workers on the job while arbitrators develop recommendations for both sides — railroad companies and unions — to consider.
Agricultural shippers are relieved that a potential strike has been forestalled.
According to an analysis of rail car data from the American Farm Bureau Federation, farmers are already experiencing rail order delays. In grain shipments, for example, between the second quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022, the cumulative number of unfilled grain car orders jumped 231%, and it's common for orders to arrive 11 or more days overdue. A rail strike could have further exacerbated delays.
The dispute is between Class I railroads, represented by the National Carriers Conference Committee, and two unions together representing 115,000 workers: the Coordinated Bargaining Coalition and the BMWED/SMART-MD Coalition.
Railroads, including BNSF Railway, CSX Transportation Inc., Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Norfolk Southern Railway, have been in contract talks with unions since late 2019.
The railroads entered mediation with the BMWED/SMART-MD Coalition in June last year and with the Coordinated Bargaining Coalition in late January of this year.
On June 14, the National Mediation Board ended the mediation process, offering the parties a chance to submit their dispute to binding interest arbitration. The railroads accepted the offer; the unions declined.
Then union members voted to authorize a strike. The White House faced a July 17 deadline to intervene.
To prevent a July 18 strike, Biden appointed a three-member federal panel — called the Presidential Emergency Board — to try to broker an agreement between the railroads and unions.
Panel members are Ira Jaffe, chair, and board members Barbara Deinhardt and David Twomey.
The National Carriers Conference Committee, representing the nation's freight railroads, said it is pleased that Biden appointed the arbitrators.
"All three are experienced, respected labor arbitrators with significant experience resolving labor disputes," said the NCCC.
The unions also applauded the move.
"We commend President Biden for announcing a board of neutral arbitrators to investigate and report its findings and recommendations to help both parties work toward a resolution," said the unions.
The panel has 30 days from July 15 to conduct hearings and issue its report, including settlement recommendations. During that time, a strike is not allowed. Work stoppages are also prohibited for another 30 days after the report is issued.
The panel's recommendations are nonbinding, but the National Railway Labor Conference says "the (President Emergency Board)'s recommendations often help the parties reach a voluntary settlement."
Emergency boards have been called to settle railroad labor disputes several times since the 1930s.