LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting this week, NASDA members elected new officers for the coming year, including Richard Ball, New York's agriculture commissioner, as the new president.
NASDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing the leaders of state departments of agriculture across the U.S.
The role of president is to create public and private partnerships, forge better connections between the state departments of agriculture and advocate for agriculture to the federal government and other stakeholders. The president also leads the annual meeting each year.
"I am honored to be elected NASDA's new president and to lead as our states work together to ensure that agriculture continues to grow and thrive," said Ball.
Ball has been connected to agriculture his entire life.
His grandparents, lifelong dairy farmers, inspired him to farm. At age 18, he started working as an employee on a vegetable farm. Later, he rose to operations manager of the same farm. He continued to work there for 20 years until, in 1993, he had the opportunity to own a farm in Schoharie, N.Y. The farm, which he still runs 27 years later, grows vegetable crops, small fruits and greenhouse crops.
Through his career, Ball has held several leadership positions at the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, New York Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau, Food Export Northeast and Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce. In 2020, he served as NASDA's vice president, and he's now president.
Also elected to NASDA’s Board of Directors were Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto (vice president), Indiana Director of Agriculture Bruce Kettler (second vice president), and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward (secretary-treasurer).
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will become NASDA’s past president and Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur will serve in the at-large position.
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello and Washington State Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern, and Western representatives, respectively.
Following his election, Ball appointed leaders to NASDA’s six policy committees:
• Marketing and International Trade Committee: Chair — Washington Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison (continuing); vice chair — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (continuing).
• Natural Resources and Environment Committee: Chair — Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse (newly appointed); Vice Chair — New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte (newly appointed).
• Animal Agriculture Committee: Chair — Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur (continuing); vice chair — Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (continuing).
• Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee: Chair — Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt (continuing); vice chair — Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (continuing).
• Rural Development and Financial Security Committee: Chair — Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen (continuing); vice chair — West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt (continuing).
• Food Systems and Nutrition Committee: Chair — California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross (continuing); vice chair — Maine Commissioner of Agriculture Amanda Beal (continuing).