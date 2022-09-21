As work continues on a new farm bill, the National Association of Conservation Districts is emphasizing the need for flexibility and technical assistance in conservation programs, the organization's leader told a House subcommittee Sept. 20.
“Producers are on the front lines of maintaining global food security and protecting our country’s national resources,” Michael Crowder, NACD president, told the subcommittee on conservation and forestry.
Conservation districts play a critical role in achieving those goals by providing producers with the resources and assistance they need to implement effective conservation practices and enhance their operations, he said.
“If there is just one message I want you to take away from my testimony today it is that voluntary, locally led, incentive-based conservation works,” he said.
USDA’s working lands conservation programs have helped producers and private landowners across the country reduce soil erosion, enhance water and air quality, reduce carbon emissions and more on millions of acres, he said.
“These benefits extend well beyond the farm and have improved environmental health of entire communities and regions,” he said.
Earlier this year, NACD established a farm bill task force of diverse producers to assess conservation programs and help Congress develop the upcoming farm bill, he said.
“Throughout our meetings, members frequently expressed the need to support locally determined priorities. Our country’s vast private lands differ greatly in respect to natural resources, production systems and environmental conditions,” he said.
That diversity requires strong, knowledgeable, local leadership and the ability to adapt programs to best fit producers’ operations, he said.
“We believe providing maximum flexibility to enable locally led approaches and limiting nationwide carve-outs will best facilitate the success of conservation programs in all parts of the country,” he said.
The task force has also raised concerns over one-size-fits-all policies, he said.
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program allows producers to select from 160 eligible conservation practices. This allows Midwest row crop farmers to implement cover crops or no-till, while Louisiana or California rice farmers can adopt practices to increase irrigation efficiencies, he said.
“To be successful, producers need access to a comprehensive suite of conservation systems and practices,” he said.
Members of the task force also expressed a desire for Congress to examine conservation practice payment rates, he said.
“With rising costs of labor and inputs, we need to ensure that producers are compensated fairly and that the payment rates reflect the real-time costs of implementing practices,” he said.
The task force also identified a need to simplify conservation programs and make the application processes as clear as possible. Stakeholders across the country have said navigating the Conservation Stewardship Program and Regional Conservation Partnership Program can be complicated for producers and administrators, he said.
He also mentioned conservation technical assistance, which he called the "bedrock" of the conservation delivery system.
“The successful administration of these critical USDA conservation programs relies on effective conservation planning, a strong conservation workforce and other resources that are supported by conservation technical assistance,” he said.
