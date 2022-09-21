As work continues on a new farm bill, the National Association of Conservation Districts is emphasizing the need for flexibility and technical assistance in conservation programs, the organization's leader told a House subcommittee Sept. 20.

“Producers are on the front lines of maintaining global food security and protecting our country’s national resources,” Michael Crowder, NACD president, told the subcommittee on conservation and forestry.

