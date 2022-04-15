Carbon sequestration is a hot topic in agriculture, and while farmers have great potential for cashing in on it, scientific gaps continue to hinder participation in carbon markets, an economist says.
The way sequestration is certified to verify claims for carbon credits is through the Measuring, Reporting, Verifying (MRV) systems, said Alejandro Plastina, associate professor of economics and extension economist at Iowa State University.
“Having robust MRV systems is key to convincing buyers that the implemented changes in agricultural practices actually removed carbon from the atmosphere or avoided carbon emissions,” he said during a Farm Foundation virtual seminar.
The lack of consistent, uniform guidelines across MRV systems can result in high search costs incurred by credit buyers to evaluate the suitability of credits generated through different carbon programs, he said.
“One way to address this particular challenge is to standardize the guidelines across MRV systems, and that would reduce the search cost for credit buyers,” he said.
Another challenge is that a low degree of independence between verifiers and carbon programs could undermine buyers’ trust in certification, he said.
“However, independent verification is costly and might be cost-prohibitive for small-scale projects. So aggregation of carbon projects before submission for verification can reduce this problem or this challenge, along with increased competition among independent verifiers,” he said.
Another issue is the long-term target dates of corporations committing to carbon neutrality, many of which are a decade or more in the future. That’s generating a disconnect between long-term plans and short- and medium- term demand for carbon credits, creating uncertainty for farmers, he said.
“So more information on short- and medium-term plans to purchase carbon credits by these corporations would address this challenge,” he said.
Changing farming practices is costly for farmers, so the industry needs to understand the costs and prices that need to be paid for farmers to enroll in carbon programs, he said.
Another challenge is current technology leaves a lot of uncertainty in the projected volume of carbon credits that can be produced by a farmer, he said.
“This can generate substantial differences between the projected and the actual volumes for which farmers are compensated, depending on weather, timeliness of the practices, weed pressure at the point in time and so on,” he said.
Improving modeling capabilities and reducing uncertainties in estimation is critical to develop a market for agricultural carbon, he said.
Another science gap is related to measuring not the projected volume but the actual volume of carbon removed or avoided on a farm because that’s difficult and costly, he said.
“So more research is needed to find the appropriate mix of technologies to measure the actual removal or avoidance rates at different project scales — the farm, the region and so on,” he said.
The third science gap is that it is currently impossible to compare carbon credits generated by one change in practices on one farm across carbon programs. Different carbon programs use different models to estimate changes in carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, he said.
“The industry needs to generate research-based guidelines on how to compare the potential to generate carbon credits across programs,” he said.
The industry also needs increased transparency on how carbon programs will address carbon removal to understand the impact of potential adoption both for farmers and buyers, he said.
“Finally, we need to develop tools to manage production, price and legal aspects for participating farmers and other players in the system,” he said.