The U.S. will offer 300,000 additional temporary work visas to citizens of Mexico and Central America in July, according to Mexico's secretary of the Interior.
Some of the workers could potentially end up in the U.S. agricultural sector.
"Every day, we are talking with the American government to try to create conditions," Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez, secretary of the Interior, told attendees at a business sector meeting in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 22.
Lopez Hernandez said "the American government agreed to grant" 300,000 temporary work visas: 150,000 for Mexicans or foreigners who are in Mexico and 150,000 visas "distributed proportionally" among Central American nations.
Lopez Hernandez said it has cost Mexico "a lot, in social terms" to be a crossing point for migrants, and he hopes a U.S. expansion of temporary work visas will help "lower the tension."
An official agreement between the two countries has not yet been announced.
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Washington, D.C., on July 12, according to the White House.
Lopez Hernandez, the interior secretary, said business leaders can expect an announcement about additional visas to come out of the meeting.
"Now, the president (of Mexico) is going to Washington next month, and an announcement is going to be presented," said Lopez Hernandez.
The White House did not immediately confirm whether the Biden administration plans to grant 300,000 additional work visas, but a White House statement issued June 28 said Biden and Lopez Obrador will discuss their efforts to address global challenges and visions for the future, including "cooperation on migration."
Sean Savett, press secretary for the National Security Council, told the Capital Press on June 30 the seasonal worker program the U.S. has set up with Mexico "has allowed an alternative to irregular migration that fills critical needs in the U.S. economy."
In fiscal year 2021, Savett said, the U.S. issued more than 350,000 agricultural and non-agricultural temporary work visas.
"We have been working alongside Mexico, Central America and Haiti to expand these programs based on need, while protecting workers and ensuring recruitment is fair and ethical," said Savett.
As part of the Summit of the Americas, an event held in early June, the U.S. announced a $65 million program to expand labor protections for farmworkers and added 11,500 new seasonal worker visas for northern Central America and Haiti.
Savett said the U.S. is similarly expanding its work with Mexico. The two countries, he said, recently created a working group focused on expanding labor mobility and improving worker protections.